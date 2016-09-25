SHARE

GJ runs out of chances

LONGMONT — The Grand Junction High School football team had plenty of chances during Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Skyline.

The only problem was a pesky opponent that seemed to have an answer every time the Tigers (0-4) found momentum.

“We just made some timely mistakes and every time we’d score, we kind of let them back in,” Grand Junction coach Mike Sirko said.

Grand Junction never led, but also kept the game close until the final minute.

With 45 seconds to play, Grand Junction quarterback Jax Nourse set his team up with a 24-yard pass to Nate Hale, who was tackled at Skyline’s 2-yard line.

The Tigers went for a handoff up the middle on the next play, but fumbled the ball, which Skyline’s defense picked up to seal the win.

The recovery capped the Falcons’ fourth win in a row to start the season.

Skyline coach Michael Silva gave credit to Grand Junction for pushing as hard as it did.

“We had them by two scores and they persevered,” Silva said. “My message to my guys is that we did too. … I think both teams should be proud of how they persevered and the effort that they played with.”

Both teams finished the first quarter without a score. It wasn’t until early in the second that Skyline got on the board.

After going three-and-out on its opening drive in the quarter, Grand Junction opted to punt on fourth down.

A bad snap went low to punter Tyler Mower, who recovered the ball, but was tackled at the Tigers’ 12. Two plays later, Skyline running back Nate Higgins ran it in up the middle.

Higgins came through again on Skyline’s next drive, breaking out for a 48-yard run to put the Falcons at the Tigers’ 16-yard line. Teammate Moses Rivera took it in on the next play, which put Grand Junction behind 14-0 after the extra point.

It took only 20 seconds for the Tigers to respond. On the first play after the kickoff, Nourse hit Michael White with 46-yard pass up the middle to break the shutout.

Skyline scored once more behind Higgins to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The Tigers kept momentum early in the second half, with an interception by Giangelo Castaneda ending the Falcons’ opening drive.

The ensuing drive finished with a 6-yard sweep by White to make it 21-14.

The seven-point lead held until the second play of the fourth quarter, when Skyline’s Nate McGregor hit Jack Wathen for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 11:45 to play.

Grand Junction narrowed the lead two minutes later when Norse capitalized on a sneak up the middle on 4th-and-1. He not only got the yard he needed, but took it all the way up the middle of the field for a 32-yard touchdown with 9:27 left.

Two minutes later, Higgins capped Skyline’s scoring with a 2-yard run up the middle.

Grand Junction’s final score came on the next drive, when the Tigers returned the opening kickoff to the Skyline 32-yard-line.

After a short run by White and an pass interference call that moved the ball to the 14, White took a screen from Nourse on the right side and ran it in to narrow the lead to 35-28.

White finished as the game’s leading rusher, with 160 yards on 30 carries, and receiver, with 60 yards on two catches.

Nourse finished the game with nine completions for 125 yards, on 15 pass attempts, and had 41 rushing yards. Christian Dennis also had 30 rushing yards.

Sirko said he’s proud of the way the Tigers played, even with the rough start.

“It’s one of these things where I feel like we’re getting better,” Sirko said. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell when you’re not winning, but we are (getting better) and we’re excited about that. We’re going to keep grinding.”