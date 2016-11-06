SHARE

GJ's Kara Roper lassos 4th Rim Rock marathon championship







When it comes to running, Grand Junction’s Kara Roper takes the ups and downs in stride.

Roper, a 35-year-old mother of two, ran to her fourth consecutive victory Saturday in the women’s marathon at the US Bank Rim Rock Run.

She outran the women’s field in the up-and-down, 26.2-mile race through the Colorado National Monument, finishing at Circle Park in downtown Fruita in 3 hours, 17 minutes, 55 seconds — almost identical to her 3:17:29 winning time from last year.

“I definitely felt the pressure,” Roper said. “People’s expectations are good, but I definitely was nervous. My nerves were probably worse for this than for anything.”

But her race Saturday followed a familiar plot. After powering up the east side of the Colorado National Monument, climbing some 1,500 vertical feet, Roper attacked the rolls across the top of the monument.

“There are a few downhills and false flats. That was phenomenal,” Roper said. “But I still got a little psyched out.”

She said that after the runners pass the sign for the Rim Rock Drive high point (6,640 feet), there are still some nagging uphills before the big descent.

“You kind of feel picked on when you have to go uphill after that (high point sign),” she said. “But this is a sweet race.”

As she has done in the three previous races, Roper increased her lead on the fast downhill at the west end of the monument, leading into downtown Fruita.

“I like the downhill,” she said. “For a lot of people, it beats them up.”

Not Roper.

“I was going downhill as fast as the wheels would roll,” said Roper, grew up near Logan, Utah, where she was a standout high school runner.

But still, Roper worried.

“I was kind of bonking at the end. For some reason, I haven’t been able to take in any nutrition on my long runs,” she said.

On Saturday, she had a few sips of water.

“And I was able to take a minimal amount of gels,” she said, interrupted by a coughing fit. “Sorry, I’ve had a cold, too. I was little worried about that, as well. But considering … it went well.”

Although Roper won her fourth Rim Rock marathon, Riley Murray won his first, topping the men’s field in 3:01. Murray, originally from Fort Collins, is a member of the marathon team at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Sean Meissner, a Durango-based running coach, won the inaugural men’s half-marathon at the Rim Rock Run in a fast 1:16 on the course that is primarily downhill. It started at Highland View in the Colorado National Monument and finished in Fruita.

Emily Renner, a Montrose veterinarian, won the women’s half-marathon as she dueled Mackennea Broyles right to the finish line.

Broyles, a graduate of Fruita Monument High School, is a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

“That would be my second-fastest marathon time, sir,” Murray said of his 3:01 after securing clearance from his commanding officer for an interview with The Daily Sentinel. “It was gorgeous, sir.”

A former prep runner at Fort Collins High School, Murray said the marathon team at the academy trains every day after classes.

“Honestly sir, this (marathon) looked like a fun one. This one fit the bill,” he said as he was joined by several cadet colleagues at the race.

Murray, 20, said he went out a bit too fast on the steep uphill, and he was extremely happy to see the top of the final climb.

“Right there, my hips were dead, sir,” Murray said. “Starting down, sir, felt great. Then, I just tried to hold on to the end.”

Meissner, who formerly coached high school track and cross country in Oregon, said he was pleased to hear the Rim Rock Run is a benefit for local college and high school running programs.

“I wore this … ‘Outlaws’ shirt for them. It’s their state championship this weekend (in Oregon),” he said of his former high school in Sisters, Ore. Messier puts on a fund-raising race every year in Oregon to benefit his school.

Matt Miller of Salt Lake City, a former Moab resident, finished second in the men’s half-marathon.

Women’s half winner Renner said she was happy just to finish — the victory was a bonus.

“I signed up for this awhile ago, but then I got injured,” said the former Minneapolis prep runner who started running marathons in college.

She said the Rim Rock Run half-marathon was valuable preparation as she looks ahead to either the Houston Marathon or the Phoenix Marathon.

She and Broyles were out front in the women’s half-marathon for most of their race. Renner managed to cross the finish line just two strides ahead of the Fruita Monument grad.

They were two of the 230 runners registered for the half-marathon, added this year. Another 160 runners registered for the full marathon.

The Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission helps stage the races, which included a handful of relay teams among the total cap of 400 runners.

Broyles said she encountered an unexpected treat when a small family of desert bighorn sheep decided to join the race.

“Oh my gosh,” Broyles said. “I was running behind (Renner), and these bighorn sheep were right there. They were in between us. I had to stop and wait for a minute as a family of four went through.”