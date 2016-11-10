SHARE

GJ’s Nicoletti lands DI lacrosse scholarship

Alexandra Nicoletti became the first local girls lacrosse player to sign with an NCAA Division I college on Wednesday when the Grand Junction High School standout signed her national letter of intent to East Carolina University. Lacrosse was introduced in District 51 in 2010.

Nicoletti will join the Pirates for their first season as a varsity program and said she connected with the school through her club lacrosse team, Summit Elite. The club program combines top-flight players from Colorado and Illinois, two states where lacrosse is growing rapidly, for national tournaments.

Nicoletti said she played at events in Virginia, where she was noticed by ECU.

“Those tournaments helped get me recruited for this,” Nicoletti said. “Starting a program wasn’t what initially drew me, but it’s a cool opportunity to help start the tradition there. It’s in a place where lacrosse is already big in North Carolina and it’s growing. I got to help grow a program in the Grand Valley and now I get to help grow a program on a larger scale somewhere else.”

Nicoletti is a three-year varsity contributor for the Tigers, scoring 50 goals in her first three seasons. As a junior, she was an All-Mountain League second-team selection and was an honorable mention selection the year before that.

She also developed a reputation as a physical girls lacrosse player, a style that isn’t always favorable in high school lacrosse, especially in Colorado, but is key for college recruits on the East Coast.

“The style of play is definitely different in places where lacrosse is bigger and you see more aggressive play,” Nicoletti said. “You see it when you’re playing with girls from Virginia or Maryland where lacrosse has been around for many more years. My style fits better back there and in college, definitely.”

FRUITA MONUMENT

A pair of Wildcats athletes signed with college athletic programs.

Daniel Van Hoose, a talented wrestler and football player, opted for the mat in college when he signed with the Colorado Mesa wrestling program.

Van Hoose wasn’t concerned as much about location as the program itself.

“I liked the program and I liked the coaches and it’s a program that I know is heading up in the world,” Van Hoose said. “It all just seemed like an ideal fit. (CMU coach Chuck Pipher) is awesome and that definitely strengthened my want to go there after meeting him and Coach (Larry) Wilbanks.”

Adley Swanson, a first baseman and catcher for the Fruita Monument softball team, signed with Williston State College, a two-year school in North Dakota.

Swanson said she met the team and coaches in Montana and said the program was a solid fit.

“We have family friends in North Dakota who told me about the school and it’s a small town but the school has really good facilities,” Swanson said. “I went to Montana to practice with the team and kinda fell in love with Williston State.”

n Two area girls basketball players signed with Colorado Mesa University. Paonia’s Sophia Anderson and Grand Valley’s Kylyn Rigsby cemented their commitments to the Mavericks. Both were leading scorers for their respective teams as juniors and raised their recruiting profiles playing with the Colorado Premier club basketball program.