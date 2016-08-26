SHARE

Grand Junction Rockies recap, Aug. 25, 2016

Thursday at Lindquist Field

Grand Junction 12, Ogden 3

Records

Grand Junction 14-9 (30-31), Ogden 13-11 (30-32)

Consistent scoring

Grand Junction’s big night at the plate came thanks, in part, to an abundance of base hits.

Manuel Melendez, Colton Welker and Roberto Ramos each tallied three hits as part of a 16-hit attack for the Rockies, who scored at least one run in six of their first seven innings. Melendez drove in four runs and also hit his team-leading sixth home run, a solo shot with two outs in the second inning. For the second straight night Melendez was a triple short of the cycle.

Welker now has nine hits in his past three games.

The run total marked the fifth time Grand Junction has scored at least 12 runs in a game this year and, including Thursday’s game, three of those have come against Ogden.

On the mound

Alejandro Requena (2-5, 4.68 ERA) was solid on the mound for GJ. He gave up one unearned run and six hits, but walked no one and struck out eight in five innings. For Ogden, Josh Kimborowicz lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Four of the seven runs he allowed were earned and, as a pitching staff, the Raptors allowed six unearned runs.

In the field

Grand Junction’s stellar night at the plate was helped by the five errors committed by the Raptors. Two of them led to the two unearned runs the Rockies scored in the first inning.

The key inning

The Rockies’ three-run fourth inning, highlighted by a single from Jose Gomez that scored all three runs thanks to an Ogden throwing error, blew the game open. Grand Junction followed that with a four-run fifth inning that was highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Melendez that gave the Rockies an 11-1 lead.

Extending their lead

The victory, which gave Grand Junction its ninth win in their past 12 games, gave the Rockies a 1½-game lead over second-place Ogden in the Pioneer League South Division. The schedule looks good for Grand Junction with eight of its final 12 games at Suplizio Field, including a four-game season-ending series with the Raptors starting Sept. 5.

On deck

Grand Junction at Ogden, 7:05 p.m., Lindquist Field

Starting pitchers: Riley Pint, Grand Junction (0-5, 5.18 ERA) vs. Rob McDonnell, Ogden (2-0, 3.75 ERA).

Radio: 100.7-FM (KKVT)

Streaming Video: MiLB.tv

— Sentinel Staff