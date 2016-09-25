SHARE

‘I was flying, man’

Montrose's Meek sails to Anna Banana victory









Ian Meek sprinted away from the starting line Saturday and, as the pack picked up speed, he picked up his feet.

Then he raised his arms and, to the surprise of the runners around him, started high-stepping in front of the pack, his arms outstretched.

Meek, a Montrose High School senior, had a simple explanation for what he was doing.

“I was flying, man,” he said.

Indeed he was.

Meek raced to a course-record time of 15 minutes, 39.7 seconds in the annual Anna Banana Memorial Wildcat Invitational cross-country meet, winning by a convincing margin against the 166-runner field at Connected Lakes State Park.

His teammate, Evan Graff, wasn’t far behind in 15:55.7 and, thanks to Graff’s late push, Meek got the extra motivation he needed to kick things up a notch.

“We were kind of hanging in the pack with about 1,200 to 800 meters left,” Meek said. “Then (Graff) notices that the Soroco kid (Ben Kelley) started to fall back, so he just fell in right beside me and started to make a move.

“At that point, I’m like ‘Sweet! Let’s go.’ “

And away went Meek, who like everyone else in the race was aided in part by the cloudy, misty conditions that kept temperatures in the mid-50s.

His winning time shattered his previous best of 15:50 on the course as well as the previous course record of 15:48.20, set by Palisade’s Jake Erickson in 2013.

Meek, who simply shrugged his shoulders as he accepted his first-place medal in the post-race ceremony, wasn’t about to put a lot of stock in his performance.

“I’m not one of those people who makes a big deal about something like this now and what it could mean later,” he said. “State could come and I could wind up with the flu. So really, anything could happen.”

Meek and Graff helped make a team title happen for the Indians with their 1-2 finish.

Montrose finished with 80 points to slip past Battle Mountain (98), followed by Durango (101), Central (120), Palisade (144) and Grand Junction (145).

Graff’s younger brother, Sean, a freshman, finished sixth in 16:14.8. Kelley was fifth in 16:13.4.

The best boys finisher from a District 51 school was Central senior Jared Leblow, who took ninth in 16:22.4.

That was also a personal-best time, beating his 16:30.84 at the Delta Invitational early in his sophomore year. It also shattered his time of 17:14 from last year’s Anna Banana meet.

“This is about a 45-second (personal record), so I’m pretty happy with that time,” Leblow said before seeing his official time. “I would love to be in the top 15 or top 20 at the state meet, and this is definitely a good stepping stone to get there.”

The girls race was won by Telluride junior Soleil Gaylord, who said her winning time of 18:51.9 was only one second off her best time.

Her win on the mostly flat course at Connected Lakes was a stark contrast to one of her more challenging races on Sept. 11, when she was the youngest American girl to compete in the World Mountain Running Championships in Sapareva Banya, Bulgaria.

“That was more like a steady power walk than a run,” said Gaylord, a third-place finisher at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

Winning the girls team title was Battle Mountain, which had the meet’s second-, third- and fifth-place individual placers to score 27 points. Durango (46), Glenwood Springs (139), Palisade (170), Telluride (187) and Grand Junction (209) followed.

Palisade junior Christina Chatfield nearly caught Montrose’s Madeline Chandler at the finish line, but instead took 16th place in 20:01.8. That’s not bad for someone who decided to run cross country for the first time this spring.

“All I’m trying to do is get a little better every week,” Chatfield said. “I’ve never done this before, so I don’t even know what’s good yet.”