Kickoff classic

Freeland carries Montrose past Fruita in wild opener







Jim Scarry heard it all this summer.

The Montrose High School football coach listened to rumblings of a “down year” in Montrose. He heard time and again about the numerous seniors the Indians lost to graduation and the new quarterback under center.

A part of him knew the Indians had plenty of potential, but it’s hard to know until the lights come on.

Scarry isn’t wondering anymore.

Montrose took advantage of big plays in all three phases of the game Thursday and held off a late comeback by Fruita Monument to secure a 33-27 nonconference victory at Stocker Stadium to open the season.

“I have heard it,” Scarry said. “I’ve seen them practice, but until you see it in a game, that’s a whole different story. They responded in the correct way. They stepped up and played for each other.”

A big portion of the Indians’ success started up front. Scarry credited Montrose’s offensive line, as did Fruita Monument coach Todd Casebier, and the numbers reflected the Indians’ success.

Running back Riley Freeland ran for 282 yards on 27 carries and found the end zone once for Montrose on an 80-yard run early in the second quarter.

Freeland blew through Fruita’s second level and met a streaking Wildcats safety inside the red zone. Freeland planted and cut outside. The safety’s knees buckled as he slipped on the wet turf as the running back scampered untouched into the end zone.

It was the second stage of a two-part counterpunch by the Indians.

Fruita struck first on a 1-yard dive from Logan Triplett, capping a 10-play, 53-yard opening drive.

Montrose responded on the next drive with a 2-yard touchdown run from junior quarterback Caleb Egbert. A 49-yard run by Freeland, where the senior slipped between two linebackers before he was dragged down from behind, sparked the rally when facing third-and-four.

Fruita’s next drive drifted into the second quarter and the Wildcats punted with 10:17 until halftime.

That’s when Freeland broke his big run for the 13-7 lead after a missed PAT. Scarry said that was where Montrose gained loads of confidence.

Freeland agreed and credited his offensive line.

“As for me, I couldn’t have done anything without the guys up front,” Freeland said. “All those cuts, every single run that I made, it was all made possible by those guys giving me room.”

Fruita responded quickly, with sophomore quarterback Zach Rush rolling to his left and throwing a dart back across his body to Daniel Van Hoose. Van Hoose scampered the final five yards for a 26-yard score.

Then, the mistakes piled up for the Wildcats.

Montrose senior Mason Weig ran back the kickoff for a touchdown to retake the lead. After one offensive play by Fruita, a handoff was botched and Montrose fell on the fumble.

The Wildcats stopped the Indians on fourth-and-one, but Casebier said the mistakes were too much. Montrose took a 20-14 lead into the locker room.

“We did not play mistake-free football and that’s what you have to do in zero week,” Casebier said. “Montrose did everything better than us.”

Casebier, who spent a decade coaching in Montrose, also took responsibility for the loss.

“I pushed these kids too hard this week,” Casebier said. “I probably wanted this more than I should have and this loss starts with me. I didn’t have my team ready and I have to do a better job next week.

“Montrose gets all the credit. They played tough, scrappy, mistake-free football and they beat us on the line of scrimmage more times than not.”

The Indians pushed the lead to 27-14 late in the third with a 1-yard touchdown from Egbert before Fruita made its final push in the fourth.

The Wildcats capped a long drive early in the fourth with a 1-yard touchdown from Triplett. Down six points, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty extended Montrose’s drive and led to another short touchdown for Egbert.

Fruita answered yet again with 3:33 remaining. Rush found Kyle Fineran on a lofted pass to the end zone for a 31-yard TD, but Casebier said it was “too little, too late.”

Montrose recovered the onside kick and Fruita stopped the Indians just short of converting on fourth-and-four. Rush led a frantic drive from his own 33-yard line, setting up a potential touchdown pass in the final moments.

The sophomore tossed a high ball to a leaping Fruita receiver but the pass fell incomplete, and the Indians walked off with the victory.

After the wild game, Freeland was ecstatic.

“This is the best game I’ve ever experienced, man,” he said.