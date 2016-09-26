SHARE

Late goal lifts Mesa over Western State

Halie Bergeron scored her first goal of the season Sunday afternoon, and it was enough for the Mavericks in their 1-0 victory against Western State at Walker Field.

Bergeron was fouled in the 18-yard box and was awarded a penalty kick. She took advantage of the foul, converting the penalty kick in the 70th minute to give the Mavs (4-3-1, 2-1-0 RMAC) the lead for good.

Mesa outshot Western State (3-4-1, 1-2-0) 12-3 and had a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal. CMU goalkeeper Janelle Richmond-Buccola got her second shutout of the season needing only one save, and Mountaineers goalkeeper Katie Simpson-Johns had four saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

Roy Abergil scored a pair of goals and Malik Mennana and Slater Elkind also scored in Mesa’s 4-2 RMAC victory against South Dakota Mines earlier in the day.

Abergil’s goals came in the 11th and 13th minutes, and the Mavericks 4-1-3, 3-0-1) led 4-0 in the 58th minute after Elkind headed in a goal off a pass from Moshe Perez.

Perez finished with two assists and sophomore Briley Guarneri made four saves in goal for Mesa.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Colorado Mesa managed to hold its own in singles play against Division I players during the Utah State Tournament in Logan, Utah, this past weekend.

Mesa’s Kristin Kirby defeated Melissa Coburn in three sets (7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-3) in the opening round of the blue singles bracket. She won her next match in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) over Lucy Octave of Utah State but lost in three sets to Laura Middel, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. Kirby also lost a consolation match to Sabrina Demerath 6-1, 6-4.

Katie Kirby won her opening match 6-1, 6-4 over Charity Sagiao of Southern Utah. She dropped her next match 6-1, 6-3 to Kristen Newell but rebounded with a win over teammate Carolena Campos 7-5, 6-1. Kirby dropped her final match of the day, 6-4, 6-2, to Madison Fenske of Idaho State.

Taylor Hershey dropped her opening match 6-4, 6-2 to Madison Fenske of Idaho State. Hershey then rattled off three wins, defeating teammate Georgia Hansen 6-2, 6-1, and Sierra Winch of Montana State 6-2, 6-1, before winning her final match of the day 6-2, 6-2 over Southern Utah’s Charity Sagio.