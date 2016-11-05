SHARE

Mav Watch: South Dakota Mines at Colorado Mesa







South Dakota Mines (5-4, 4-4 RMAC) at Colorado Mesa (7-2, 7-2)

1 p.m. today, Stocker Stadium

Radio: KTMM (101.1-FM)

Video streaming: CMUMavericks.com

Last week: Colorado Mesa 87, N.M. Highlands 14; Fort Lewis 53, S.D. Mines 52, OT

Last meeting/series record: First meeting

Keys to the game

Tempo: If it ain’t broke ... The “Mav tempo” offense works, no matter who’s running the show. It’s allowed CMU to wear down defenses and put up points at a record pace. Don’t look for it to change.

Adapt: South Dakota Mines has been competitive in its first season in the conference but is on a three-game losing streak. The Hardrockers can put up a lot of points running or throwing the football.

“Having them in the conference is a good fit,” CMU coach Russ Martin said. “They have a very explosive offense and create a lot of things running and throwing.

“They manhandled Black Hills moreso than anyone in the conference (46-17) and they have competed well in other games.”

Mix it up: Yes, the new tempo has helped the Mavs’ running game, but the passing game has also benefited, with several big plays. A balanced offense is a happy offense.

“Any time your offense is moving the football you know you’re doing it right up front,” Martin said. “If you’re winning the line of scrimmage and consistently getting four, five, six yards, it makes it easy to move the ball from a standpoint because you can take some risks and go for some things and come back on third down or third and medium and still have a chance to (get a first down). It really is the point our guys are doing a fantastic job of both running the football and picking up the pass protection.”

Grab the ring: For the second straight year, the Mavericks are playing in a conference championship game. They lost at CSU-Pueblo in just such a game last season, although this week the ThunderWolves had to vacate the title after playing two ineligible players last season. Colorado Mesa will receive the 2015 trophy, but the Mavs want to earn it on the field this season. “We were considered young last year,” center Aaron Simons said. “We were young, but we played some big games last year, like CSU-Pueblo and the Mines games and Midwestern State. Those are games that were high intensity and I think we’re ready.”

Did you know? Sean Rubalcaba is listed No. 1 at quarterback on the depth chart, but Eystin Salum is back from his one-game suspension for violation of team policy. He’s listed as the backup, but don’t be surprised to see him get his reps. ... The Mavericks moved up to No. 9 in this week’s Super Region Four rankings, with seven teams reaching the postseason. ... Josh Brown is one of two players in Division II to return two punts for touchdowns this season. He has scoring returns of 85 and 90 yards. Mesa has not allowed a punt return for a touchdown since 2012. ... Look for Dorian Williams to get more carries this week. The senior is listed behind David Tann on the depth chart at running back after scoring two touchdowns last week. ... Mesa is No. 8 nationally in points per game at 43.4 after putting up 150 in its past two games. ... Austin Pitchford might be the most bored punter in Division II — he hasn’t punted since the third quarter of the Dixie State game three weeks ago. He has been on the field plenty, though, because he’s the holder for field goals and PATs. ... South Dakota Mines allowed 415 rushing yards in its overtime loss to Fort Lewis last week and gives up an average of 200 yards rushing per game. ...The Hardrockers’ quarterback, Jake Sullivan, was knocked out of last week’s game early, but Evan Sanders threw for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Martin-izing: “Our guys are well aware of what’s on the line. The good thing is, we’ve been here before and it’s where our guys expect to be. These guys in our program have confirmed everything we believe, they will continue to fight, they will continue to work hard, continue to compete. When we had a couple of those slip-ups like we had in midseason, they came battling right back. Our guys expect to win and they expect good things to happen. I’m not surprised our guys are in this game playing for the stakes and for the RMAC title. It is by design.”

— Patti Arnold