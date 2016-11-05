SHARE

Mavericks learn plenty in four-set loss to Roadrunners

The sting of losing at home for the first time this season will be fresh in the minds of the Colorado Mesa volleyball players when, in only four days’ time, they face Metro State again.

After dropping a 3-1 decision Friday night at Brownson Arena to the No. 19 Roadrunners, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, the Mavericks will try to return the favor on Tuesday in Denver. The young Mavericks (18-5, 12-3 RMAC) learned plenty on Friday against Metro (21-3, 16-0).

Mainly, they learned they have to play consistently and keep applying pressure.

“I think we showed we’re athletic and physical enough to compete with them, but we can’t pick and choose when we’re that way,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said. “You have to be consistent. Part of that is freshmen, and the culture of being able to get away with being athletic in practice and picking and choosing when you want to be really good. At this level, you have to bring it all the time.”

Colorado Mesa got down early in the first set, then came roaring back from a 12-7 deficit and got it to 22-19 on a Metro attack error and a kill by freshman Allison Smith.

After the Roadrunners regained the momentum and got it to set point at 24-20, a service error and a kill by MacKenzie Edwards gave the Mavericks a chance, down 24-22.

Santaisha Surges, though, put the ball down, but the Mavericks quickly shook it off in the second set.

Behind the balanced front line, the Mavericks swung away in the second set and threw up a solid block against Metro’s hitters to pull even in the match. Hattie Gianinetti had five of her 13 kills in the second set and stuff blocks by Alyssa Chutka, Gianinetti and Smith sparked the crowd.

The student section was in rare form, led by the swim team, which was down to its racing trunks at certain points of the match.

One regret Fleming had was that the Mavericks didn’t use the crowd to their advantage.

“It’s frustrating, we played them at home, we didn’t use the good crowd,” he said. “Just a great crowd, best in the RMAC, and we didn’t take advantage of that tonight.”

The youth and inexperience took hold in the third set, swinging the momentum back to the Roadrunners. After taking a 6-3 lead on a kill by Smith, who finished with eight, Mesa’s attack disappeared, and Metro won 14 of the next 19 points, closed out the set and took a 5-0 lead in the fourth.

“They’re 16-0 in the RMAC for a reason. They’re solid, they’re confident in what they do,” Fleming said. “I watched Black Hills beat them in a set, they put pressure on them, and they don’t play as well. We’ve got to keep doing that. We’re up 5-2, we have to be consistent in how we played to get to 5-2. We can’t take a break and let them back in it. Good teams take advantage of that.”

The Mavericks started to find their stride and got the match tied at 13-13 before Ali Svorinic served an ace for Mesa’s first lead of the set, 14-13.

Back and forth it went from there, with Smith stuffing an attack by Ryan Hoerdemann to tie it at 17-17. It was 19-19 when Metro made the final run, pushing ahead two points, twice, the second at 22-20 when Smith went cross-court for a winner.

A long dig by the Mavericks was put away for a 23-20 lead before Edwards won a point and got the serve back with her 13th kill of the match and the Roadrunners clinging to a 23-21 lead, but she was blocked on the next two points.

“I think we know we can definitely compete with them,” Svorinic said. “I think we’re pretty balanced, their side of the net, our side of the net. I think we know what we have to do, and do it every single time.”

The scheduling quirk that has the teams playing twice in a five-day span could be a good thing, Svorinic said.

“It’s never been like this on the schedule before. I think it’ll be kind of nice,” she said. “We’re fresh with them and we know what they’re going to do. I think it makes us a little more hungry for that win. We’re at their place and we have to bring it.”

Women’s Basketball

Erin Reichle scored 24 points, 13 of which came at the free-throw line, in Colorado Mesa’s 81-62 exhibition loss to Brigham Young in Provo, Utah.

Ma’ata Epenisa added 10 points for the Mavericks, who were outscored by the Cougars 42-16 in the paint and outrebounded 47-30.

Colorado Mesa will open the season on Nov. 11 at Dixie State.