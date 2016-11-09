SHARE

Mavericks play Metro tough, but lose in three sets on road

Facing RMAC champion Metro State for the second time in less than a week, the Colorado Mesa volleyball team played the No. 17 Roadrunners close, but couldn’t get the run it needed Tuesday night in a three-set loss in Denver.

The Mavericks (18-7, 12-5 RMAC) led 14-13 in the first set, but couldn’t hold on in their 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 loss to the Roadrunners.

Metro State has won 19 straight matches and ran the table in the conference, going 18-0.

The Roadrunners (23-3) haven’t lost since the second week of the season, going 1-3 in the Colorado Premier Challenge, and are now off for a full week before the conference tournament begins Tuesday.

Colorado Mesa, which has lost three in a row for the first time this season, two of those to Metro, got a dozen kills from MacKenzie Edwards and six each from Alyssa Chutka and Allison Smith.

Metro was led by Santaisha Sturges and Ryan Hoerdemann with 12 kills each.

The task now for the Mavericks is to regroup for their final home match of the regular season, at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Regis, a team that beat CMU in five sets in September.

The Rangers are 11-6 in the RMAC, one game behind CMU for the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.

The top four seeds receive a first-round home match, with the highest remaining seed hosting the RMAC semifinals and championship matches next weekend.

Sturges and Hoerdemann took control down the stretch of the first set, and the teams went back and forth in the second.

Down 16-15, the Mavericks scored on a Metro attack error to tie the set, and had it tied at 18-18 on a kill by Edwards, but again, Metro made the final run, scoring six of the next eight points.

Then, the Roadrunners went for the kill, taking a 10-4 lead in the third set and never letting the Mavericks mount a comeback.

Ali Svorinic had 32 assists and Taylor Woods 13 digs, with Edwards adding 11, for the Mavericks, who hit .202 to the Roadrunners’ .336, with 18 attack errors.