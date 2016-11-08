SHARE

Mavericks remain focused on task at hand

TCB. That’s all the Colorado Mesa football team can do this week as it tries to reach the NCAA Division II playoffs — take care of business.

After the Mavericks clinched at least a share of the RMAC championship Saturday, coach Russ Martin was already starting to plan ahead.

“This is a huge step for us in the program and yet, we want to finish even stronger,” he said after the Mavericks’ 48-38 victory over South Dakota Mines. “We want to have a chance to be in the playoffs and that means we have to win next week.”

Next week is here — the Mavericks (8-2) host No. 13 Azusa Pacific (California) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stocker Stadium. Azusa Pacific (9-1) is ranked sixth in Super Region Three.

Colorado Mesa moved into position Monday to reach the playoffs, ranked to No. 7 in the NCAA Super Region Four rankings, up two spots from last week.

Seven teams will receive bids to the Division II playoffs on Sunday, with the No. 1 seed in each region drawing a first-round bye.

After the first four spots in the region stayed the same from last week, there was a major shake-up, despite five of the six teams winning.

Wayne State (Michigan), which was No. 10 in the region last week, lost 41-30 to Minnesota State and dropped out of the regional poll, allowing CSU-Pueblo (7-3) to move in at No. 10.

Despite Colorado School of Mines thumping Adams State 42-7 last week, the Orediggers dropped from No. 5 to No. 8, with Truman (Missouri) moving up one spot to No. 5 and Ferris State (Michigan) jumping from eighth to sixth.

Colorado Mesa’s double-overtime victory over Mines earlier in the season might finally be winning over the regional-ranking committee as the regular season winds to a close and head-to-head competition becomes a factor in determining playoff spots. Conference championships are also taken into consideration in regional voting.

Colorado Mesa, Truman, Ferris State, Colorado Mines and No. 9 Ashland are all 8-2 and should jockey for the final playoff spots after Saturday’s games.

The Orediggers have one conference game remaining, at Black Hills State on Saturday. A Mines win would give the Orediggers a share of the RMAC title — the conference awards co-championships in football because there are no automatic qualifiers.

If conference champions received an automatic bid to the NCAA playoffs, Mesa would be declared the RMAC champion on a head-to-head tiebreaker.

In other games involving regional teams this week, No. 1 Grand Valley State (10-0) is at Wayne State; No. 2 Midwestern State (8-1) plays Eastern New Mexico; No. 3 Southwest Baptist (Missouri) (9-1) is at Lincoln (Missouri); No. 4 Texas A&M Commerce (8-1) plays host to Tarleton State; No. 5 Truman is at McKendree (Illinois); No. 6 Ferris State plays Saginaw Valley, No. 9 Ashland (8-2) is at Ohio Dominican, and No. 10 CSU-Pueblo (7-3) hosts Chadron State.

National rankings: The Mavericks received 10 votes in the American Football Coaches Association national rankings, two spots out of the top 25.

Mines moved into the poll at No. 25. Northwest Missouri State remained No. 1, again receiving all 30 first-place votes. Grand Valley State is ranked No. 2.

CMU’s volleyball team received 23 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, two spots out of the top 25. Regional rankings will be released Wednesday.

Rivas, Edwards honored: Junior safety Dustin Rivas and sophomore outside hitter MacKenzie Edwards were selected to their respective CoSIDA Academic All-Region team by sports information directors in the region.

Rivas, the RMAC academic defensive player of the year, has a 3.35 GPA in business administration.

Edwards, an academic all-RMAC volleyball player, has a 4.0 GPA in mass communications. Both are now eligible for Academic All-America honors later this month.