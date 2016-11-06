SHARE

Mavs can’t rebound, lose in five to UCCS

Colorado Mesa couldn’t bounce back from Friday’s disappointing loss to RMAC champion Metro State, falling in five sets Saturday to CU-Colorado Springs at Brownson Arena.

Despite 18 kills from MacKenzie Edwards and 11 from Hattie Gianinetti, the Mavericks (18-6, 12-4 RMAC) made 40 hitting errors and finished hitting only .075 in the match, a 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11 loss.

After the first-set victory, Mesa’s attack crumbled, with 10 hitting errors and only nine kills in the second set. The Mavericks kept it close, but after an attack error by Edwards that put UCCS up 16-10, the Mountain Lions pushed the lead to 22-14 and closed it out.

It was 9-9 in the fifth set after a kill by Allison Smith, but a service error gave the lead back to UCCS. Edwards and Gianinetti blocked Lauren Brown to tie it up again, but UCCS won three straight points to force Mesa to call time. It helped set up Edwards’ kill to cut it to 13-11, but she was blocked on the next point and had a hitting error at match point.

Wrestling

Daniel Salazar lost 4-3 to Wyoming’s Ben Hornickle in the championship match of the 141-pound “elite” bracket in the Wyoming Open. Salazar defeated wrestlers from Air Force, Nebraska-Kearney and Northern Colorado to reach the championship match.

Austin Gaun won his third-place match at 197 pounds, defeating Fruita Monument graduate Jacob Seely of UNC 5-1. Gaun won his first two matches before losing to Parker Hines of Air Force 14-7. He came back to beat Western State’s Mick Dougharity 11-2 to get to the third-place match.

Jason Buhr and Jessie Hoffschneider both reached the consolation bracket at 165 pounds, where they met in the round of 16. Buhr defeated his teammate 8-4, then was pinned by Josh Mossing of Air Force.

Cross Country

Alexia Chapman placed 11th in the South Central Region championships in Denver, securing a spot in the NCAA Division II national championships.

Chapman finished in 22 minutes, 37 seconds to claim the second individual berth. Lauren Lipski was two places out of qualifying, finishing 16th in 22:52. The top five teams qualify for nationals, with the top three individuals not on qualifying teams also advancing.

Mercy Rotich of Eastern New Mexico won the women’s race in 21:47, with Adams State winning the team title. Mesa was eighth.

No CMU men’s runner reached nationals. Danny Vavrick was the Mavs’ highest placer, finishing 32nd in 32:48.

Swimming

The Mavericks won nine events in a dual with the University of Wyoming, with the Cowboys men’s team the beating the Mavericks 193-104 and the Wyoming women beating CMU 179-117.

Mary Saiz won both the 50-yard freestyle (24.16 seconds) and 200 backstroke (2:04.27).

Hanna Sangfeldt won the 200 free and 200 individual medley. Candice Rosen won the 200 free and Eryn Leonard the 100 butterfly.

Winning events for the men’s team was Sam Bryant in the 500 free and 200 IM and Chris Radomski in the 100 butterfly. The 400 freestyle relay team also won.