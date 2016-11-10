SHARE

Mavs eager to debut new-look team

Veteran CMU men dominated by guards







Different isn’t a bad thing. Just ask Colorado Mesa men’s basketball coach Andy Shantz.

“Obviously we’re a lot different than we were last year, but we’ve got a group that works really hard and is committed to what we’re doing,” he said as the Mavericks prepared to open the season Friday in the RMAC-Heartland Shootout, facing Dallas Baptist on Friday and St. Edward’s on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. “Just because you’re different doesn’t mean you can’t be good. We think our guys are going to be good.”

A year ago, the Mavericks, who finished 21-9, had a bunch of new faces to get used to playing with big man Ryan Stephan. They did that well enough to make Stephan the NCAA Division II player of the year. Stephan is now playing professionally in Tokyo and the Mavericks have a decidedly new look, even with the majority of their players back.

An early injury to their new big man, 6-foot-10 junior Filip Nowicki, has wiped out the majority of the size inside. Shantz isn’t sure when Nowicki, a transfer from Sacred Heart who is from Wloclawek, Poland, will be cleared to play — CMU does not allow coaches to comment on injuries — but he’s banking on the Mavs’ talents and coachability to adapt to a four-guard look.

“The game doesn’t change. Personnel will change, but fundamentally we want to do the same things, be really good at it,” Shantz said. “It’s not rocket science, what you need to do to be successful, but yeah, we’re going to have to have all five really compete on the boards and we’re definitely capable of getting out in the open floor.

“We were able to do that last year and showed that. We just have to be smart, when we’re in transition we have guards who can handle it and finish and can take advantage of those situations. When we don’t, we need to get in the halfcourt and execute.”

Eimer Lopez, who played both on the wing and at the point last season, will run the Mavs from point guard, with sophomore Brandon Hoffer spelling him. Lopez, a 6-4 senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico, said he’s ready for the challenge.

“I think more now at point guard I’m more a leader on the court, even though I have Brandon as a backup,” said Lopez, who averages 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a game last year, with a team-high 133 assists.

“I think I’m more of a leader with Ryan out. I’m getting more control of the game leading the team.”

Lopez can attack the basket from the perimeter, and his agility allows him to penetrate and kick the ball to guards CJ Davis (12.8 points, 97 3-pointers made) and senior transfer James Sylvester who plays much bigger than his 5-10 frame.

He wowed the crowd by winning the Midnight Madness dunk contest, jumping over two teammates to throw down the winning dunk. He transferred to CMU from Coppin State.

“Tremendous athleticism,” Shantz said. “He’s a great athlete who can get up and down the floor, but he’s also skilled. He’s a tough kid, he’ll defend for us. He’s very coachable and he’s in a new system trying to feel it out. There’s always a transition period there for new kids, but he’s doing everything you ask. Any time you can put another athlete on the floor, especially defensively, it’s a bonus.”

Connor Nichols, a valuable sixth man last season as a freshman (8.1 points), is another guy with range who can attack the basket. He’s got a sweet mid-range jumper and is a more-than-capable rebounder.

Nate Hawley, a 6-5 senior (3.7 points, 48 percent from 3-point range), is one of the guys who will battle inside, and redshirt freshman DJ Wells, the biggest man on the floor right now at 6-7, got plenty of work in last season in practice going against Stephan and Trevor Van Tassel.

“Even though we’re small, we’re going to be really hard to guard,” Lopez said. “We have to execute the game.”

Shantz figures to go deep on the bench early this season as the Mavericks work out rotations, with guards Tanner Riley, Trent Clay and Ludvig Saldh, a 6-8 freshman from Gothenburg, Sweden, along with Hoffer, who started 22 games last season, with a nearly 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“We can play different styles and different ways,” Shantz said. “We’ll have to help a little bit more in the post defensively, but obviously those guys are doing a great job of accepting what we are. This time of year you are what you are and you just have to get ready to go and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Kabir West, a 6-5 senior forward who scored 10 points a game last season, will join the team at Christmas. When he transferred to CMU, he had three semesters of eligibility remaining.

Watching film of last year’s opening tournament and then his team on the floor this season, Shantz said it’s clear the Mavs have come a long way.

“We were such a new team last year. Ryan was a great player, but we had to integrate a lot of new guys into the system last year,” Shantz said. “We didn’t have to do that this year. We had a lot of guys know what we’re trying to accomplish and they did nothing but get better as the year went on, and then they got better over the summer and this fall. I’m excited about competing with them.”