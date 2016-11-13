SHARE

Mesa falls to Regis, given 5th seed in tourney

It was not how Kricket Adleman wanted to wrap up the regular season, but she’s ready to turn the page.

“Tuesday is a new season,” the senior defensive specialist said Saturday night after Colorado Mesa dropped its final volleyball match of the regular season, being swept by Regis 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 at Brownson Arena. “It’s anybody’s game. We’ve kind of got to look at it that way. Everybody’s zero-zero, no matter what their (record) was going in.”

The loss, CMU’s fourth in a row, cost the Mavericks (18-8, 12-6 RMAC) a first-round home match Tuesday in the first round of the RMAC tournament. Four teams finished 12-6, with CMU drawing the No. 5 seed after the tie was broken, meaning the Mavs will be on the road at Regis, which has beaten Mesa twice this season. CU-Colorado Springs earned the No. 3 seed, with Colorado Christian dropping to No. 6. Metro State is No. 1 and Colorado Mines No. 2.

“I can’t quite put my finger on it either,” Adleman said of Mesa’s recent funk. “That’s what we’re trying to look for, what we need to do. We fought back in that last game a little bit. It’s there, we just have to find it.”

Adleman, who graduated from Grand Junction High School, was one of three seniors honored before the match, along with outside hitter Gabi Dias and setter Ali Svorinic. Adleman played in every match during her career as a back-row specialist.

“I’ve been very fortunate, very lucky,” she said. “I’ve been able to play in every (match) since I’ve been here, after I came off my redshirt year, so I’ve loved being here. I haven’t regretted any of it at all. It’s been such a great experience.”

Adleman really settled into the defensive role this season.

“It helped having the confidence of knowing and playing. It’s all coming together,” she said. “It’s been fun. Our season’s not over by a long stretch. We’ve got a long way to go.”

For the fourth straight match, CMU’s attack was sporadic, which doesn’t allow the Mavs to go on scoring runs. MacKenzie Edwards, Dias, Allison Smith and Hattie Gianinetti each had seven kills, all but two in the match, and they committed 19 hitting errors, giving Regis all the momentum.

Mesa led 12-11 in the first set after a kill by Edwards and an ace by Svorinic, followed by a Regis attack error. Cedar Bellows, though, started a little run for the Rangers with a kill, and once they got up a couple of points, they finished it off. The second set was more of the same, but in the third, the Mavs fought back.

The set was tied nine times, the last at 12-12, and Regis took a 14-12 lead before Smith scored off a block. Edwards and Regis’ Maggie Steward traded kills before a Regis service error pulled the Mavericks within one point, 16-15. Regis went on a 4-0 run before Mesa again came back, with Smith and Gianinetti teaming up for a block and a Regis hitting error tying it at 21-21.

Adleman entered to serve and won the point on a kill by Smith to tie it at 23-23. Katie Klein, who led Regis with 12 kills, scored, and a CMU hitting error ended it.

“We’ve got to figure out what it is that’s causing (the losing streak),” Adleman said. “We have a quick turnaround, but that’s good for us. We can’t dwell on this. We have to get ready for the tournament Tuesday and go from there.”

SWIMMING

Colorado Mesa’s men’s and women’s swimming teams had successful outings during dual meets against Colorado School of Mines and Northern Colorado in Golden.

The Mavericks combined to claim 18 first-place event finishes and won both of their duals.

Leading the way was Sam Bryant, who won the 1,650- and 500-yard freestyle events along with the 400 intermediate medley. His winning time of 16 minutes, 39.08 seconds was only .13 seconds faster than second-place Brennan Mays of Colorado Mines.

Mary Saiz won the 50 freestyle in 24.30 and the 200 backstroke in 2:04.25. Mesa’s teams also finished first in four relays, with the men’s 400 medley relay team of Eric Berg, Josh Bedford, Chris Radomski and Sky Hirsch claiming a convincing victory in 3:29.93.