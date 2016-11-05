SHARE

Mesa reaches RMAC title game on penalty kicks



Briley Guarneri turned his back to the goal, confident in his teammates who were taking penalty kicks Friday night to determine a spot in the RMAC men’s soccer tournament championship game.

“I don’t have much going through my mind. I have full confidence in my team to score their PKs,” the Mavericks’ sophomore keeper said. “It’s one of my nervous habits, I don’t like to watch. I let them do their thing, I have full confidence they will put the ball in the back of the net. When it’s my turn in goal, I go through my routine and figure out where he’s going to go.”

He certainly figured out where Josh Belfrage was going to go on Metro’s first attempt, diving to his right to swat the ball away after Trentin Atkin netted CMU’s first attempt. From there, the Mavericks were in complete control, winning the shootout 4-1 after the teams tied 1-1 at the end of double overtime.

“We talked about him a lot. He’s taken seven, eight PKs throughout the season,” Guarneri said. “The majority have gone to the side he went to. He has the same habits as well that he goes through. I was able to throw him off a little bit, I think. He took a decent PK.”

The Mavericks (14-1-4) play Regis, a 2-1 winner over CU-Colorado Springs, at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Walker Field, trying to add a tournament championship cup to the regular-season plaque they picked up before Friday’s game.

When Luis Schraidt, who scored the equalizing goal in the second half, put his PK down the middle, followed by Roy Abergil’s successful attempt, it was up to Moshe Perez. Metro’s second attempt sailed high before the Roadrunners’ third attempt got past Guarneri.

Perez calmly stepped to the line and beat Metro keeper Hayden Rus, just as Guarneri whirled around and sprinted toward Perez, who had torn off his shirt and jumped into his keeper’s arms as they were mobbed by Mesa students.

“It happened to be me,” Perez said. “I was confident. To be honest, I said hit it for my grandpa; he was my role model.”

Metro’s Jeff Gillis scored the first goal of the game early in the second half when his shot from the wing got past Guarneri, who slipped on his break, and the ball found the back corner.

Nearly 15 minutes later, Schraidt had a dream come true — literally.

“I thought about hitting it with my left but I decided to cut it and shoot it with my right,” Schraidt said. “I don’t do that too often.”

But since he saw it in his dreams ...

“It also comes from a guy who (Thursday) night sends us a message, I think at midnight, wakes most of us up and says ‘Guys, just got woken up from a dream and I scored with my right foot,’ ” Guarneri said. “And it just so happens he scores with his right foot. Crazy things happen.”

The left-footer was on the edge of the penalty area when Abergil’s shot was batted away by Rus and went right to Schraidt’s chest. He settled the ball and quickly got the ball off — with his right foot.

“We’re pretty excited with Luis,” CMU coach Todd Padgett said. “He’s a phenomenal soccer player, he doesn’t trust his right foot enough for the technical ability he has. My hope is now he starts to trust it when he passes the ball and shoots it and dribbles it, because he has it in his bag of tricks.”

In the shootout, though, Schraidt was taking no chances, using his dominant foot to score.

“Oh, he’s definitely not hitting that with his right foot,” Padgett said.

Both teams missed on chances to take the lead, but Metro’s defense kept Abergil in check and blocked everything in the middle. The Mavericks played the ball to the wings, trying to find an angle along the end line. In the first half, Abergil’s footwork allowed him to pick his way toward the goal box and got off a shot that was oh, so close to crossing the line before it was smothered.

Mesa’s midfielders kept turning the Roadrunners away and giving the front line chances in the rough-and-tumble game. A total of 32 fouls were called, 20 on CMU, with three yellow cards issued.

“Geez, what a great RMAC tournament soccer game,” Padgett said. “That’s kind of what it’s all about.”