Mesa sophomore GK too much for Regis







Briley Guarneri played traffic cop Sunday afternoon at Walker Field.

Colorado Mesa’s spectacular sophomore goalkeeper needed to make only one first-half save, and snatched the ball out of the air in the final minute to preserve the Mavericks’ 1-0 victory in the RMAC tournament championship game against Regis.

Other than that, the tournament’s most valuable player said, it was a matter of talking up the line of defense in front of him.

“As a goalkeeper I’m not always going to be expected to do a ton of things to win the game,” Guarneri said. “I’m going to be expected to do one thing, maybe the last two minutes. Today I was able to stay switched on the entire 90 minutes and I was ready to go whenever they were going to get a chance.

“The back line was the same way. Any time the ball was in the attacking third I was chirping at them, telling them different things to make sure we were going to stay switched on. The only way we were going to go into overtime or lose that game was if we switched off. We were up by a goal and we knew if we kept that zero we were going to win.”

The back line, as CMU coach Todd Padgett would say, was nothing short of brilliant, blocking shot after shot after shot, constantly turning Regis away so that at the end of the game, they could dance and sing to their heart’s content after gathering up the conference trophy.

“I’ve said it all along, this team has different attributes,” Padgett said. “They can play from ahead but they can also play from behind. All of us would rather have that one-zero, two-zero lead, but they don’t panic.”

The defense and midfield was rewarded not only with the silver championship cup, but six spots on the all-tournament team. Along with Guarneri, who recorded his 11th shutout of the season, defenders James McGhee and Slater Elkind made the team, with midfielders Moshe Perez, Luis Schraidt and Roberto Diaz, who scored the only goal of the title game.

Diaz gave CMU (14-1-4) the lead 10 minutes, 6 seconds into the game when he struck a free ball off a Regis defender and past keeper Chase Webert.

“Moshe had the ball and he sent it in and all the defenders missed it,” Diaz said of his second goal of the season. “I thought I was going to hit a rocket with my right, and I’m a lefty. ... It was slow when I hit the ball.”

Padgett laughed, telling Diaz they all count the same, and none was bigger than that slow carom.

“I can’t think of too many games we’ve had that type of goal,” said the Mavs’ third-year coach, who has led CMU to two regular-season RMAC titles and now one tourney title, as well as an NCAA Division II Final Four appearance in 2014. “Early in the year we were creating bags and bags of chances and couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

“If anything I think we deserved that kind of goal to come in our favor. It came at the right time.”

Now the Mavericks will wait until 4:30 this afternoon to see if winning the RMAC regular-season and tournament titles warrants one of the top two seeds in the South Central Region tournament and a home game.

St. Edward’s, ranked No. 2 in the region, upended top-ranked Midwestern State 2-0 in the Lonestar Conference title game. The Mavericks entered the weekend third in the region, followed by Regis (13-4-1), West Texas A&M and Metro State.

“We haven’t dropped a game in two months, so I think that’s something that should be considered by the selection (committee),” Padgett said.

“We’re not going to feel begrudged if we fall into a three seed. We’re going to put our heads down and get better this week in training and we’ll go wherever they tell us to go and play whoever they tell us to play. I think that’s the mentality of this year’s group.”

After Diaz scored, the Mavericks mounted a few other chances, but couldn’t get anything past Webert. Perez made a 1-on-2 run with 18:45 to play in the first half, but his shot sailed high. Mesa took only four shots in the second half, with Webert smothering two.

Roy Abergil, who was marked by two defenders most of the game, finally broke free in the final three minutes once the Rangers moved an extra man forward to try to score the tying goal.

He chipped the ball deftly over Webert, but at the last second, Colton Hefty came racing across to deflect the ball just before it reached the goal.

“It was a great play by the 18 (Hefty) and an equally great play by Roy,” Padgett said. “Unfortunately he maybe needed to nudge it just a little bit harder to get it across the line.”

Guarneri, who has played every minute of the season in goal and has allowed only 13 goals in 184 shots faced, was passed over as the RMAC goalkeeper of the year.

He said Sunday was reward enough.

“It feels good to get the recognition (as the tournament MVP),” he said, “but it feels even better to get the trophy.”