Montrose nets SWL’s player, coach of year honors

By Staff
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Montrose High School’s volleyball team took home the most awards on the all-Southwestern League team released on Tuesday, including the league’s coach and player of the year.

Winning the SWL’s player of the year award was senior outside hitter Allie Freeburg. She averaged five kills per set, and her 449 total kills led all of Class 4A and was ranked No. 4 among players in all classifications, according to statistics posted at MaxPreps.com. She also had a .299 hitting percentage with 69 service aces and 303 digs in 89 sets played this season.

Claiming coach-of-the-year accolades was Montrose coach Shane Forrest, whose team reached the Class 4A state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Earning first-team recognition for Montrose was Freeburg, senior setter Katie Casebier and senior middle blocker Micaiah Nichols.

Fruita Monument had two players — junior setter Truth Hafey and junior outside hitter Riley Snyder — who made the first team. Grand Junction senior outside hitter Tia Wright was the Tigers’ lone first-team recipient.

Second-team all-SWL recognition went to Fruita junior outside hitter Dana Thomson and junior libero MacKenzie Wells. Other second-team recipients included Central senior setter Jessica Nelson, Grand Junction senior libero Judi Woomer and Montrose senior outside hitter Bryce Gatt.

Players who receive recognition on the all-SWL team are determined by a vote of the league’s coaches following the conclusion of the regular season.

