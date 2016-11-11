SHARE

Montrose volleyball set for another state tourney

Shane Forrest knows all too well what lies ahead of her Montrose High School volleyball team.

Forrest’s team is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Class 4A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum after sharing the Southwestern League championship with Class 5A Fruita Monument. The Indians (20-5) start pool-play matches today with Thomas Jefferson at 8 a.m. and Pueblo West at 2 p.m.

What likely lies ahead of Montrose with a pair of victories would be the daunting task of defeating Lewis-Palmer of Monument in the state semifinals. The Rangers (25-0) have reached the past four state championships — winning two of them. They come in as the 12-team state tournament’s top seed and the No. 4 team in MaxPreps’ Xcellent 25 ranking, which ranks the nation’s top 25 prep volleyball teams.

First things first, though: The Indians have Pueblo West and Thomas Jefferson to focus on.

“On paper, it looks like a really good draw for us,” Forrest said of Montrose’s pool-play draw. “Some of their players look pretty even with us on the stat sheet and some of them have a few more blocks than we do.”

Montrose, however, comes into the tournament with one of its more experienced teams. None of the Indians’ returning players have gone without ending the season with a state-tournament appearance.

They want more than that this time around, and Forrest likes what she’s seeing. The coach said Montrose’s level of play seems to be peaking just in time for state-tournament play, adding that the Indians’ sweeps of Fort Morgan and Pueblo East in this past weekend’s 4A Region 4 tournament were the result of Montrose playing its best volleyball of the season.

She, along with her players, hope that continues into the weekend.

“Our goal is to get to the state semifinals,” she said. “From there, anything can happen.”

Leading the way at the net for Montrose has been senior outside hitter Allie Freeburg, whose career-high season totals of 408 kills ranks No. 2 among Class 4A players and fifth among players from all classifications. Forrest said she’s received interest from small colleges in Colorado and Oregon.

Fellow seniors Bryce Gatt (195 kills), Micaiah Nichols (136) and Lauren Peterson (87) have contributed plenty at the net this season, with Nichols adding a team-high 57 blocks. They’re the beneficiaries of senior setter Katie Casebier, whose 755 assists and 66 service aces each are fourth-best in 4A. Victoria Martinez’s 349 digs have helped make the Indians’ offense happen.

“These girls are really close, play for each other and have fun together,” Forrest said. “In terms of ability, there’s a lot of balance where we haven’t had to rely on just one big hitter all the time or one person. That’s made this season a lot of fun.”