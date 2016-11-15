SHARE

Olathe coach honored by Colorado Dugout Club

Former Olathe High School baseball coach Brent Wareham, who compiled a 137-24 record and won seven league championships with the Pirates, will be inducted into the Colorado Dugout Club Hall of Fame on Jan. 14 in Denver.

Wareham reached the final four three times between 1984 and 1991 and coached three Babe Ruth club baseball teams to Colorado state championships.

“It’s a good honor,” Wareham said. “Not necessary something I thought about much, but it’s nice to be recognized. I worked hard and tried to do a good job and we were very fortunate with some of the players we had.”

Wareham coached baseball for 35 years across all levels, including a stint in Montrose as an assistant for his son, Landon. He was initially hired by Tom Pilkington, the athletic director in Olathe at the time and a well-known football, wrestling and track coach. Wareham credited Pilkington for giving him the opportunity and for helping build successful athletics programs in Olathe.

After the 1991 season, Wareham stepped down as the Pirates coach as he moved into an administration role at the school.

Joe Archuleta, current Olathe High School athletic director, was a player and assistant under Wareham. Archuleta said Wareham later rejoined the program as an assistant and spent eight seasons more with the Pirates in that capacity.

“He’s one of those guys, baseball or football or whatever, and he’ll take your program and make it better,” Archuleta said. “Having him back as an assistant really enhanced what we were able to do with those teams.

“His work ethic is second to none. I think he’s an exceptional teacher, as far as the game goes, and he teaches young people to become good men, builds character within his teams and builds relations with everyone around him.”

Brent’s son, Landon, was selected in the 32nd round of the 2003 MLB Draft after setting the team’s single-season hits record. As an assistant coach for his son in Montrose, Brent was part of four teams that won Southwestern League titles, including a team in 2014 that earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.

Monday’s College Basketball Roundup

Men

Score Game Scan

Villanova 79, Purdue 76 Josh Hart scored 24 points and Darryl Reynolds had 12 to lead No. 3 Villanova over Purdue

Xavier 86, Buffalo 53 J.P. Macura scored 18 points and No. 11 Xavier took advantage of 38 personal fouls by Buffalo

Louisville 91, W & Mary 58 V.J. King scored 17 points and Deng Adel added 16 to help the 12th-ranked Cardinals

W. Virginia 107, MVSU 66 Nathan Adrian had 15 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 19 West Virginia cruise

Iowa St 73, Mt St. Mary’s 55 Monte Morris scored 18 points, Matt Thomas added 13 and 20th-ranked Iowa State prevailed

Rhode Island 107, Marist 65 E.C. Matthews scored 22 points and Hassan Martin had 15 points and 10 rebounds

Texas 80, La.-Monroe 59 Tevin Mack returned from a one-game suspension with 14 points as No. 23 Texas rolled

Cincinnati 74, Albany 51 Jacob Evans III had nine points during a run that put Cincinnati in control during the 2nd half

Women

Score Game Scan

UConn 78, Florida St. 76 Napheesa Collier had 28 points as No. 3 UConn opened with a win over No. 12 Florida State

Notre Dame 67, Fordham 36Arike Ogunbowale scored 13 points to help top-ranked Notre Dame beat up on Fordham

Baylor 84, UCLA 70 Kalani Brown set career highs with 25 points, 19 rebounds and six assists for No. 2 Baylor

S. Carolina 92, Ohio St 80Kaela Davis scored 37 points in her South Carolina debut and the Gamecocks opened with a win

Stanford 71, UCLA 59 Brittany McPhee scored a career-high 28 points, Erica McCall added 17 to lead No. 11 Stanford

Syracuse 102, Siena 65Briana Day and Alexis Peterson scored 19 points each and all five starters were in double figures