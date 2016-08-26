Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Palisade outlasts Montrose in prep softball opener

By Staff
Thursday, August 25, 2016

Prep Softball

Palisade outlasts Montrose in opener

Thursday was the first softball game of the season for Palisade and Montrose, and at times, it was rough around the edges.

Palisade came away with a 16-15 win in a game that featured 38 combined hits and 12 errors between the two teams in the nonleague game at Bergman Field.

Sophomore pitcher Courtney Thompson went the distance for Palisade to get the win.

Palisade coach Jeff DeCrow said the team is young with no seniors and only two juniors.

“We’re going to be asking a lot of some of the younger kids,” he said.

Palisade used a nine-run second inning to take a 9-4 lead. In the top of the sixth, Montrose scored seven runs with two outs to turn a 13-7 deficit into a 14-13 lead.

The Bulldogs came right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 16-14.

Eimy Aguirre had a home run and scored two runs, and Cassie Bittner added two hits and scored three runs for the Bulldogs.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy