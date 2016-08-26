Palisade outlasts Montrose in prep softball opener

SHARE

Prep Softball

Palisade outlasts Montrose in opener

Thursday was the first softball game of the season for Palisade and Montrose, and at times, it was rough around the edges.

Palisade came away with a 16-15 win in a game that featured 38 combined hits and 12 errors between the two teams in the nonleague game at Bergman Field.

Sophomore pitcher Courtney Thompson went the distance for Palisade to get the win.

Palisade coach Jeff DeCrow said the team is young with no seniors and only two juniors.

“We’re going to be asking a lot of some of the younger kids,” he said.

Palisade used a nine-run second inning to take a 9-4 lead. In the top of the sixth, Montrose scored seven runs with two outs to turn a 13-7 deficit into a 14-13 lead.

The Bulldogs came right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead at 16-14.

Eimy Aguirre had a home run and scored two runs, and Cassie Bittner added two hits and scored three runs for the Bulldogs.