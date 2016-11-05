SHARE

Paonia gets revenge vs. Buena Vista

PAONIA — “Success is the best revenge.”

Quarterback Dagan Rienks and linebacker Trevor Smith, both seniors, used that phrase to describe their motivation heading into Friday’s first-round playoff game against Buena Vista.

The Eagles faced the Demons in the past three Class 1A playoffs, including the past two state championships. Last year, Buena Vista ended Paonia’s chance at winning its third straight state title.

This year, the Eagles got the last laugh.

No. 3 Paonia limited No. 14 Buena Vista to only 28 yards of offense in the first three quarters and had success both on the ground and through the air in a 51-6 victory at Paonia Town Park.

“Revenge,” said Rienks, who finished with 163 yards passing and two touchdowns. “Success is the best revenge and that’s what we wanted to do tonight. It’s not the ultimate goal, though. The ultimate goal is making it as far into November as we can. This was a good win, but we need to continue it into next week.”

The Eagles will either host No. 6 Burlington or travel to face No. 11 Center, depending on who wins today.

Smith led a defense that stifled Buena Vista’s option-running attack. The linebacker finished with several tackles, one sack and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety.

On offense, Smith, mostly a tight end and sometimes a fullback, caught two touchdown passes and ran for two more. He had seven catches for 131 yards and piled up 35 yards rushing on only four carries.

“At the beginning of the season, our defense didn’t have the best first halves,” Smith said. “It sounds kinda simple, but we just started telling ourselves its always the third quarter. Let’s play the third quarter, every quarter.”

It’s worked, especially down the stretch. Paonia has the second-best defense in Class 1A and have given up more than 13 points only once this season.

Eagles coach Brent McRae said the defense, for the most part, has been there. What he hoped would come around was the offense, and it did in a big way against Buena Vista.

Smith started the scoring, rushing for a 5-yard touchdown on his first carry. After stuffing the Demons’ next drive, Rienks took an option keeper 17 yards to put Paonia up 14-0 with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

Jesse Burns scored a 3-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then Smith blasted through several defenders for a 19-yard score one minute before halftime.

Buena Vista fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and Paonia made them pay by ending the first half on a short touchdown pass from Rienks to Smith.

The Demons’ first drive of the second half stalled and Smith blocked the punt. A Buena Vista player fell on the ball in the end zone to give Paonia a 37-0 lead.

Buena Vista’s only touchdown came on a long scoop-and-score after the backup quarterback fumbled. Rienks came onto the field for the next drive and connected with Smith for a 55-yard touchdown on the Eagles’ first play.

A score from senior offensive lineman Cyrus Malek-Madani on a designed run started the running clock with less than three minutes left in the third.