SHARE

Paonia heads to state for 5th consecutive year





Year after year, Paonia High School volleyball coach Krista Carsten can provide an honest assessment of how her team stacks up against the best teams in the Class 2A ranks. Part of that stems from her coaching experience, but also that oftentimes Paonia is among those top teams.

There have been years when Paonia has lacked the necessary height, or years where a dominant hitter practically willed a Front Range school to a title. But the Eagles, fresh off another district and regional championships, have all the pieces for a state tournament run on its fifth straight trip to the Denver Coliseum.

The No. 3 Eagles play in a pool with No. 6 Yuma and No. 10 West Grand starting Friday.

The high seed and prolonged success starts with the competitive nature of the team, Carsten said, which has many of the same girls who led Paonia to a runner-up finish in 2A girls basketball last year and built a powerhouse track program.

“They’re an athletic group who are successful in basketball and track,” Carsten said. “That carries over definitely in volleyball and I think they’re just competitors. They’re an offense-oriented team and most of the time we play with a lot of confidence. Sometimes we get a little cocky and sometimes that’s a good thing. They like to play volleyball.”

On the court, the Eagles (23-2) have many of the trappings of a top-flight volleyball team, starting with height. That comes from what Carsten calls “my McKennas.”

McKenna Palmer — listed as both an outside and middle hitter — is 6 feet tall. She has 216 kills, second on the team, and 44 blocks.

McKenna Hartigan, an outside hitter listed at 5-foot-10, leads the Eagles with 242 kills and 74 aces. Hartigan has a team-high 67 blocks.

“When McKenna Hartigan is fired up and ready to go, she can control the net,” Carsten said.

But the power at the net doesn’t end there. Sophia Anderson has 59 blocks. Anderson, a Colorado Mesa University basketball recruit, is listed at only 5-foot-8, but her vertical leaping ability makes her a force at the net.

“Sophie gets up,” Carsten said. “I moved her to the middle this year because of her jumping ability. She still has a lot to learn in terms of being a middle blocker, a middle hitter, but she does things pretty well there and that frees us up to use my McKennas on the outside instead of in the middle.”

All of those hitters are fed by setter Emily Pieper, a four-year varsity contributor whose 569 assists ranks ninth in Class 2A. The senior even missed three matches while on a trip to Africa.

Paonia’s often overpowering offense means Paonia’s defensive numbers aren’t flashy, but nearly every player has made a major contribution. Six players have at least 100 digs this season.

The Eagles are also prepared for the competition at state. Paonia’s only two losses came against 5A postseason qualifiers — a five-set loss to Grand Junction a three-set loss to Fruita Monument. Paonia has beaten West Grand twice this season and faces a Yuma team that lost seniors from its state championship squad one season ago. That includes Tara Traphagan, who has seen significant playing time as a freshman at the University of Wyoming.

“They lost their setter, so they have a new setter and Tara was their go-to player,” Carsten said. “Things definitely change when you lose a player like that.”

West Grand is quality opponent that’s been inconsistent, Carsten said.

“They’re a lot stronger than a No. 10 seed,” Carsten said. “They’ve struggled with consistency and consistently playing at a high level, but they have some strong, high-level players. Peyton Bodemann is a great hitter and front row player. Sydney Ritschard can be a force, but struggles with consistency as an outside hitter.

“Ashley Matney has great hands and distributes the ball well. They’re a good team, but it’s also good we’re playing somebody we’re familiar with right off the bat and playing a team we’ve beat twice.”