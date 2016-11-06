Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Paonia, Montrose win regional volleyball tournaments

By Staff
Sunday, November 6, 2016

The Paonia Eagles are headed back to the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament.

The Eagles (23-2) won the Region C tournament with wins over Meeker and Ridgway on Saturday. The trip to Denver will be their fifth consecutive state-tournament appearance.

Against Meeker, Paonia cruised to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 win with McKenna Palmer leading the way with 14 kills. Poppy Lightfoot had 13 digs and Emily Pieper had 34 assists in the match.

Ridgway proved to be a more difficult test, but the Eagles took a 2-0 lead before losing the third set. Paonia rebounded with a strong fourth set to win the match 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-20.

Pieper had 11 kills and 39 assists for the Eagles in the match.

Sophia Anderson led the Eagles with 15 kills and Palmer added 18 digs against Ridgway.

The Eagles have plenty of state experience and coach Krista Carsten said that will help when they make the trip to Denver next week.

“Every kid we have has been there before, some of them for four years now, so it’s not so scary anymore for some of them,”  she said.

Montrose advances in Class 4A: The Indians made quick work of their two opponents in the 4A Region 4 Tournament beating Pueblo East and Fort Morning in straight sets.

Montrose (20-5) beat Pueblo East 25-13, 25-6, 25-13.

Fort Morgan didn’t offer much more competition with the fourth-seeded Indians winning 25-20, 25-10, 25-13.

Montrose coach Shane Forrest said the team rebounded from a poor blocking game in the first set against Fort Morgan. After getting no blocks, the Indians had nine in the next two sets.

Forrest said Lauren Peterson played well against Fort Morgan with 17 digs.

Katie Casebier had seven aces and 61 assists in the tournament. Allie Freeburg had 33 kills and Bryce Gatt added 12 for the tournament

“We’re peaking at the right time, I know it’s a cliché, but they really are playing well,” Forrest said. “Serving and passing is important, we’re a strong serving team and that is really key for us.”

Grand Junction lost its two matches in the Class 5A Region 8 Tournament. After dropping its opening match 3-0 to Rampart, the Tigers had a good second match, losing 3-2 to Legend.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy