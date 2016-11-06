SHARE

Paonia, Montrose win regional volleyball tournaments

The Paonia Eagles are headed back to the Class 2A State Volleyball Tournament.

The Eagles (23-2) won the Region C tournament with wins over Meeker and Ridgway on Saturday. The trip to Denver will be their fifth consecutive state-tournament appearance.

Against Meeker, Paonia cruised to a 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 win with McKenna Palmer leading the way with 14 kills. Poppy Lightfoot had 13 digs and Emily Pieper had 34 assists in the match.

Ridgway proved to be a more difficult test, but the Eagles took a 2-0 lead before losing the third set. Paonia rebounded with a strong fourth set to win the match 25-15, 25-11, 18-25, 25-20.

Pieper had 11 kills and 39 assists for the Eagles in the match.

Sophia Anderson led the Eagles with 15 kills and Palmer added 18 digs against Ridgway.

The Eagles have plenty of state experience and coach Krista Carsten said that will help when they make the trip to Denver next week.

“Every kid we have has been there before, some of them for four years now, so it’s not so scary anymore for some of them,” she said.

Montrose advances in Class 4A: The Indians made quick work of their two opponents in the 4A Region 4 Tournament beating Pueblo East and Fort Morning in straight sets.

Montrose (20-5) beat Pueblo East 25-13, 25-6, 25-13.

Fort Morgan didn’t offer much more competition with the fourth-seeded Indians winning 25-20, 25-10, 25-13.

Montrose coach Shane Forrest said the team rebounded from a poor blocking game in the first set against Fort Morgan. After getting no blocks, the Indians had nine in the next two sets.

Forrest said Lauren Peterson played well against Fort Morgan with 17 digs.

Katie Casebier had seven aces and 61 assists in the tournament. Allie Freeburg had 33 kills and Bryce Gatt added 12 for the tournament

“We’re peaking at the right time, I know it’s a cliché, but they really are playing well,” Forrest said. “Serving and passing is important, we’re a strong serving team and that is really key for us.”

Grand Junction lost its two matches in the Class 5A Region 8 Tournament. After dropping its opening match 3-0 to Rampart, the Tigers had a good second match, losing 3-2 to Legend.