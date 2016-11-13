SHARE

Paonia volleyball team falls in pool play vs. Yuma, West Grand

Paonia High School came up just short of earning a trip to the Class 2A state volleyball semifinals.

The Eagles lost to Yuma 3-1 in their final pool play match on Friday, then had to wait to see if they would get into a playoff.

West Grand upset Yuma on Saturday, 3-2, to force a three-team playoff

That’s where heartbreak hit the Eagles.

Playing a tense back-and-forth match with West Grand, the Eagles battled but came up short, losing 32-30.

Yuma then beat West Grand 25-23 to make the semifinals.

Paonia (24-3) defeated West Grand 3-1 in the Eagles firs pool play match on Friday.

Montrose lost both its pool play matches on Friday in 4A. In Class 3A, Delta went 0-2 but played a good match on Saturday before losing 3-1 to Resurrection Christian. Both the Indians and Panthers finished the season at 20-7.