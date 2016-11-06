SHARE

Delta reaches 3A state volleyball tournament

Emily Baier racked up 41 kills in two matches for Delta High School, which picked up a pair of four-set victories against Kent Denver and St. Mary’s on Friday night to win the Class 3A Region 10 tournament in Colorado Springs and earn a return trip to the state tournament in Denver.

Emily Nortnik amassed 72 assists — 41 against Kent Denver in the Panthers’ 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-23 victory. Against host team and 10th-seeded St. Mary’s, Baier’s 23 kills paved way to Delta’s 25-13, 25-22, 12-25, 25-11 victory.

The 15th-seeded Panthers (20-5), who dropped to 3A this season, reached the 4A state tournament one year ago.

“This feels great to get back there,” Delta coach Beth Nelson said. “We just showed up in someone else’s gym and played our best match, like, ever. It was incredible how much these girls showed they wanted it.”

Delta’s Dani Sakala had 11 kills and Makayla Mills 17 had digs against Kent Denver. Shelby Ledesma added 17 digs and Harlee Roberts three aces for Delta against St. Mary’s.

Also Friday, Cedaredge was swept in the Class 3A Region 4 tournament in Greeley, losing to host University and Machebeuf. Coal Ridge made it to state as the No. 18 seed, beating DSST-Stapleton and Faith Christian.