SHARE

QB tweak helps Bruins make run





Roughly midway through this season, Cedaredge coach Brandon Milholland made a change at quarterback. He shifted Pedro Madeleno to fullback and moved sophomore Jared Reynolds under center.

The adjustment did two things. First, it put Madeleno, a bruising runner, in a position to best utilize his athleticism and strength. He’s now the team’s second-leading rusher. Second, Reynolds, even at a young age, has the disposition of a quarterback. In terms of physical ability, Milholland called Reynolds “a scary sophomore.”

The coach also compared Reynolds’ demeanor to that of Broncos starting quarterback Trevor Siemian.

“Jared’s level-headed and nothing really gets to him,” Milholland said. “You know how they’re always talking about Trevor Siemian and his composure? It’s like that, except I think Jared’s probably played better the past couple weeks.”

Cedaredge was a playoff-bound team before the change, but the Milholland said the offense found its stride in the second half of the season. The No. 10 Bruins have won four of their past five games, including a first-round upset of No. 7 Crowley County by way of a 24-7 victory.

Cedaredge (8-2) faces a tough test in No. 2 Strasburg (10-0), but not an unfamiliar one. The Indians feature a rushing attack averaging 331.1 yards per game with multiple backs and an athletic quarterback. Still, Cedaredge’s defense has stood tall against run-focused conference opponents. In losses to Meeker and Paonia, their opponents had to pass more to move the ball. The Cowboys, which won 42-14, had only 98 yards rushing, their second-lowest output of the season. When Cedaredge faced Paonia, the Eagles’ offense only got moving when quarterback Dagan Rienks started slinging the football.

“I think stopping the run is definitely one of our strengths,” Milholland said. “That said, they have a lot of guys who are pretty quick and they’re a good football team, like all of us are in the eight teams left.”

Although Strasburg focuses on the run, its passing attack has big-play potential. Senior Conner Martin has 1,169 yards this season on only 61 completions. Martin also has the ability to run, so Milholland said a key will be defensive backs not peeking into the backfield.

“You kinda hope you can get to him before he can chuck it down the field,” Milholland said. “Our pass rush getting there will help, but the secondary needs good technique against this team. You can’t lose sight of your man, you have to stay with your man. We’ve seen on film where defensive backs will peek into the backfield, maybe afraid he’s going to take off running. We’d much rather him take off for a 15-yard gain than throw a touchdown over the top.”

PAONIA

The No. 3 Eagles (9-1) face No. 6 Burlington (7-2), a team with an average offense and rock-solid defense. The Cougars are one of the only playoff teams remaining without a 1,000-yard rusher or passer and average only 86.8 yards passing and 181.5 yards rushing per game.

On the defensive end, however, Burlington has allowed only 11.1 points per game, fourth-best in Class 1A. The Cougars have three shutouts this season and allowed more than 15 points only once.

MEEKER

The top-seeded Cowboys (10-0), fresh off a 43-6 drubbing of Ellicott, will travel to face No. 9 Platte Canyon (9-1). The Huskies upset No. 8 Monte Vista in the first round with a 46-7 victory.

Platte Canyon’s seeding was hurt by a second-place finish in the 1A Foothills Conference, even though they finished No. 5 in the final 1A RPI standings.

The Huskies lean heavily on the run, with only 321 yards passing this season. Junior running back Trevor Sander leads Platte Canyon with 1,082 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.