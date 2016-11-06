SHARE

Rivas blocks kick as CMU secures piece of RMAC championship





Five years in the making, Russ Martin can be excused for getting a little emotional after seeing his Colorado Mesa football team celebrate its first RMAC championship since 2003.

Yes, CMU was crowned the 2015 champions earlier this week after it was learned CSU-Pueblo played two ineligible players last season, but this one, the Mavericks earned on the field.

“Very much what we wanted to do is win the title on the field. These guys have certainly earned it and the deserve it. They have done everything we’ve asked,” Martin said, pausing to try to regain his composure as his voice cracked. “The work ethic, the commitment, staying with it, battling through adversity ... Sorry, this means a lot. This is great.”

And, in true CMU fashion, it took some doing.

“We’ll take a win however we can get it. That’s why I’m so proud of these guys today, they kept battling and kept working every day at practice,” Martin said. “This is a huge step for us in the program and yet, we want to finish even stronger. We want to have a chance to be in the playoffs and that means we have to win next week.”

The defense couldn’t stop South Dakota Mines for long stretches, and the offense couldn’t get much going at times in the Mavericks’ 48-38 victory at Stocker Stadium.

But inspired by the heartbeat of this team, junior safety Dustin Rivas, the Mavericks (8-2, 8-2 RMAC) found a way.

“You get a certain feeling some games, it’s hard to explain,” Rivas said about a half-hour after the game ended, still in full pads and a new RMAC champions shirt stretched over his shoulder pads.

“Some people say every game’s the same. I told them, it’s not. Every game’s not the same, but it’s not because the rules change or the field changes. Some games mean a little bit more and big-time players show up. I was just explaining to them, you might not ever get an opportunity to be in a championship game ever again.

“I just preached to them we’ve got to give everything we’ve got and we need people to make plays. What it really comes down to is you’ve got to be opportunistic. If you’re opportunistic, you don’t have to go outside the scheme, you just make a play when it comes your way.”

Rivas was one of several Mavericks who were opportunistic, and his came at a time when CMU desperately needed a big play.

With only 3:30 left in the game and the teams tied at 38-38, South Dakota Mines was lining up for a go-ahead field goal after driving from its own 37.

Cue Mr. Big-Time Player.

Rivas broke through the line and laid out, the ball smacking him in the chest and bouncing to the west side of the field. Antonio Clark scooped it up in front of the Hardrockers’ bench and took off 70 yards for the title-clinching touchdown.

“It was my job to scoop and score,” said Clark, who also broke up four passes and made three tackles. “If I see green and no one in front of me, I feel like I can outrun anybody. I was just doing my job and this time it happened to work.

“It was awesome. We’ve been winning all types of ways. We’ve blocked a couple but we haven’t gotten to scoop it.”

Safety Blake Brockett intercepted two passes, the first setting up a 10-yard touchdown by David Tann late in the second quarter after South Dakota Mines had run right through the defense to take a 24-14 lead.

Eystin Salum, who replaced Sean Rubalcaba after the first series, cut the lead to three points on a 15-yard run.

Brockett and Rivas had a receiver bracketed, with Brockett snatching the ball and returning it 50 yards.

“Dustin was telling me before the game, big-time players make big-time plays and we had a lot of big-time players step up today,” Brockett said.

Rivas was the first to pat Brockett on the back, but also had to kid him.

“Me and him were in great position. He threw the ball and Blake, once he got his hands on it he made an amazing play,” Rivas said. “I told him if he’d have let it go through I would have had it and I would have scored. I was just giving him crap. He was huge in the pass game.”

Brockett intercepted his second pass of the game to clinch it after Ryan Sheehan’s kickoff bounced off a Hardrocker return man and out of bounds at the 2. On third down, the Mavericks got a good rush and Brockett stepped in front of the pass at the 15 and returned it to the 6. Sheehan finished it off with a 22-yard field goal.

Salum, who rushed for 143 yards and threw for 217 more, hit Marcus Hines for two touchdowns, a 10-yarder to open CMU’s scoring and a 51-yarder, with Hines shaking off a tackler at the 10 and running it in.

“What really stuck and got us through this game was Rivas’ pregame speech,” Hines said. “He told us big-time players make big-time plays and no other game matters. That touched me. I felt I needed to make big plays because I’ve had some bad weeks.

“That’s will,” he said of breaking the tackle. “I had to score, I had to.”

The Mavericks were all smiles, mugging for cameras as RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham handed them their long-awaited prize and they started chanting “Worby! Worby! Worby!” for freshman receiver Austin Worbington, who drowned last May and has been their inspiration all season.

“It feels awesome, incredible really,” said Tann, who came back from an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and finished with 94 rushing yards. “We couldn’t let this one get away.”

Nearly every player left Stocker Stadium still wearing those dark gray championship shirts. Martin left clutching the trophy.

“Prolly not,” Rivas said when asked if he was ever going to take off the shirt. “It’s prolly going with me all night.”