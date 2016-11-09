Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Scarry steps down as Montrose coach

Fruita Monument Montrose football

Montrose’s Brett Mertens will be the school’s head football coach next season. Mertens, who was the program’s offensive coordinator this past season, will have this year’s coach, Jim Scarry, as an assistant in 2017.


By Matt Meyer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

Montrose High School football coach Jim Scarry resigned Tuesday after two seasons leading the program. Scarry was 11-9 during his tenure and the Indians missed the playoffs in both seasons. Montrose was 5-5 this year.

Scarry was a longtime offensive line coach under Todd Casebier, who left the Indians to coach Fruita Monument after a decade of building up the Montrose program.

Montrose Athletic Director Lyle Wright confirmed the resignation and announced the promotion of offensive coordinator of Brett Mertens to head coach. This is Mertens’ first season with the Indians.

Scarry, who was a member of the hiring committee following Casebier’s departure, said Mertens is the right man for the job. He added that he plans to stay on as an assistant coach under Mertens.

“This is an ideal situation for us,” Scarry said Tuesday. “He was one of the guys we interviewed originally replace coach Casebier and he was one of the guys the interview committee really liked. There were logistical problems with him moving here the first go-round, but Brett and I really hit it off. He was able to get to Montrose — and was willing to give up a head coaching job to get here — and it was fun to watch it all come together.

“We combined our different philosophies. I’m an old-school, two-tight-end-power-football guy and he’s more of a spread-it-out guy. It was a fun transition. Coaching is a young man’s game and I’m an old guy. I’m excited to see Brett take over the reins and I’m not done coaching, either.”

Mertens, a Colorado native, coached at Crean Lutheran in California for seven years before joining Montrose’s staff this season.

According to the Orange County Register, Mertens spent four seasons as an assistant before being promoted to head coach. In 2015, Mertens led the Saints to a 9-4 record, the best mark in school history.

This year, Indians running back Riley Freeland rushed for 1,376 yards, sixth-best in Class 4A, and propelled Montrose to the fourth-best rushing attack in the classification.

