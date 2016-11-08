SHARE

Sports briefs for Nov. 8, 2016

Prep Football

Postseason dates, kickoff times set



All the dates and times for high school playoff football have been set.

The Class 4A game between Fruita Monument and Monarch will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Centaurus High School in Lafayette.

Central will play at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors will take on Chatfield in the first round of 4A playoffs.

Class 3A Western Slope Conference champion Palisade will host Evergreen at Stocker Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game.

Rifle, the other WSC team in the 3A playoffs, will go to Holy Family on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

In Class 2A, Delta will host Resurrection Christian in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

All three of the 1A Western Slope Conference teams in the quarterfinals will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Paonia will host Burlington and Cedaredge will host Strasburg. Meeker, the top-seeded team in the 16-team playoffs, is on the road at Platte Canyon.

Prep Volleyball

CHSAA announces state seedings



The draws for the Colorado state volleyball tournament were announced Monday.

The four pools of the Class 4A tournament has Montrose, the fourth seed, set to face No. 5 Pueblo West and No. 9 Thomas Jefferson.

The Indians will face Thomas Jefferson in the first match of the day at 8 a.m. Friday. Later in the day, Montrose will finish pool play with the Pueblo West match.

The winner of the four pools advance to the semifinals Saturday night. If Montrose wins both matches, the Indians advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The Pueblo West-Thomas Jefferson match is Saturday morning.

The other Western Slope tournament team is second-seeded Eagle Valley. The Devils play seventh-seeded Holy Family and Niwot, the 11th seed in its pool. The No. 1 seed in 4A is unbeaten Lewis Palmer.

In Class 3A, Delta earned the 10th seed after its upset regional win at St. Mary’s in Colorado Springs. The Panthers play No. 3 Colorado Springs Christian in Friday morning’s fourth match. Delta will then play the final 3A pool play match on Saturday against Resurrection Christian.

In Class 2A, Paonia is seeded third and will play Yuma, the sixth seed, and No. 10 West Grand in pool play.

The Eagles, making their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament, will play West Grand first on Friday morning, then later takes on Yuma in the final pool-play match in 2A. In Class 1A, Nucla is the only Western Slope team in the tournament and is seeded seventh.

