Sports briefs for November 20, 2016

2017 Colorado Mesa Men’s Lacrosse rescuits

Jack Beran – Goalie – Apple Valley, Minn. (Eastview High School) Beran is a three-year starter at Eastview High School. He earned All-Conference recognition as a junior and played club lacrosse for Team Minnesota. Beran intends to major in Mathematics at Colorado Mesa

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Jack displays great toughness and a nice explosion to the ball. We are excited to get Jack on campus to help a great goalie only continue to get better.”

Mikey Blais – Attack/Midfield – Castle Rock, Colo. (Douglas County High School) Blais is a two-sport All-Conference selection for the Huskies at Douglas County High School. He is a three-year starter in lacrosse and served as team captain. Blais intends to study Biology at Colorado Mesa.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Mikey has great athleticism, being a wide receiver and an H-Back on the football field, developing his vision and balance, creating a great offensive threat on the lacrosse field. Smart, tough, competitive athlete who continues to get better and better each time out.”

Brandon Boehm – Defense – Castle Rock, Colo. (Valor Christian High School) Boehm is a three-year starter as a long stick midfielder and serves as team captain at Valor Christian. He played club lacrosse for several programs including 3D Colorado, Denver Elite, DOCO Devils, FCA Nationals, Cougar Select and Colorado Select. He intends to major in Business Administration and minor in Entrepreneurship.

Coach Smith’s Comments: “Brandon plays hard and tough, has a great stick and is extremely fast, giving him the ability to push transition from the middle of the field.”

Tommy Carey – Defense – Farmington, Minn. (Farmington High School) Carey was named All-Conference and the Defensive Player of the Year during his junior season at Farmington High School. He has served as team captain and intends to major in Sociology at Colorado Mesa. Carey played club lacrosse for True Minnesota.

Coach Smith’s Comments: “Tommy is a big, fast, tough, strong and dominant left handed defender that has a great set of skills that should translate well to the collegiate level. Great competitor that has a great set of leadership skills.”

Shawn Dasch – Defense – San Diego, Calif. (Mount Carmel High School) Shawn is the younger brother of current Maverick lacrosse player Michael Dasch. He helped lead Mount Carmel to the CIF Championship as a junior where he was named Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time All-Palomar League selection plays club lacrosse for RC Elite, Brady’s Bunch, Mission Lacrosse Club and West Coast Starz. He intends to major in Psychology.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Tough, agile, versatile defender that has the ability to play close, LSM or even defensive midfield for us.”

Michael de Leon – Defense – Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (Simley High School) De Leon is a two-time All-Confernce selection and was named to the All-Section team as a junior. He served as team captain and played his club lacrosse for Team Minnesota and Minnesota Chill. He intends to major in Nursing.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Michael is a big, strong, defender with a good stick, that when you turn on his tape, you see a monster competitor that looks to dominate his opponents physically.”

Ethan Gant – Midfield – Kingwood, Texas (Kingwood High School) Gant is a two-time All-District selection and was named his team’s most outstanding offensive player following his sophomore season. He served as team captain and plays club lacrosse for 3D Colorado, Brady’s Bunch, Stickstar, and Third Coast. He intends to major in Biology/Pre-Med.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Ethan is a big, strong midfielder that possesses true grit, quickness and toughness. A great athlete, who has the ability to compete for time early in his career as a Maverick.”

Noah Hermann – Defense – Castle Rock, Colo. (Rock Canyon High School) Hermann was an All-Conference selection in his junior season and led his team in numerous statistical categories. He played his club lacrosse for the DOCO Devils and intends to major in Kinesiology at Colorado Mesa.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Noah is fast, tough, great off the ground, and has a great stick. Intelligent player who understands where he is on the field, has the ability to take the ball away as a defender, who does not beat himself, and a tremendous competitor.”

Reilly Nelson – Defense – Lake Tapps, Wash. (Bonney Lake High School) Nelson is a three-year starter and earned All-Star honors at the MVP Showcase in Delaware, Denver Showcase at Denver University, and the San Diego Adrenaline Challenge. He has served as team captain and plays club lacrosse for Seattle Starz, Seatown Kings, and West Coast Starz. He intends to major in Cinematography and Graphic Design.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Fast, tough, extremely athletic defender that has a great stick. As a competitor, Reilly has the ability to play close defense or at the LSM positon.”

Spencer Noah – Midfield – Loomis, Calif. (Del Oro High School) Noah has served as team captain for four seasons at Loomis High School. He plays his club lacrosse for Sierra Foothills Lacrosse Club and the Sacramento Aces and intends to major in Mass Communications at Colorado Mesa.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Strong, fast, physical left handed two-way midfielder. A true throwback mid, who could play anywhere on the field. His physical play reminds me of past Maverick, Dylan Duresky.”

Kyle O’Brien – Midfield – Lakewood, Washington (Bellarmine Prep) O’Brien is a two-time All-Conference selection and two-time team captain. He plays his club lacrosse for the Seattle Starz and intends to earn his degree in Criminal Justice at Colorado Mesa University.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Fast, athletic midfielder, who knows how to get up and down the field. Expect Kyle to compete in the middle of the field early in his career as a transition midfielder.”

Jack Rahier – Midfield/Attack – San Diego, Calif. (Patrick Henry High School) Rahier was named to the All-League, All-City and All-Academic team following his junior campaign. He was his team’s Offensive Player of the Year in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Rahier has started every game in his high school career. He plays club lacrosse for 3D Pacific, SD United, Laxdawgs, and the Adrenaline West Coast Starz. He intends to major in Criminal Justice.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Jack is a tremendous athlete, who has an extremely quick and explosive first step allowing him to get where he wants on the field. An extremely versatile player who could play midfield or run from attack, generating matchup issues for his opponent.”

Jordan Schmid – Midfield – Waukesha, Wisc. (Kettle Moraine High School) Schmid is a two-time All-Conference and All-State selection and earned All-American honors following his junior season. He served as team captain his junior season and intends to earn his degree in Exercise Science at Colorado Mesa.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Jordan is athletic, strong and a fierce competitor. Stoic, tough, strong and highly intelligent young man that has a bright future with the Mavericks. Expected to contribute from day one.”

Carson Schwark – Attack – Inver Grove Heights, Minn. (Simley High School) Schwark was named an All-Conference and All-Section selection following his junior season where he served as team captain. He plays his club lacrosse for Team Minnesota and intends to earn his degree in Criminal Justice.

Coach Smith’s Comment: “Carson has a tremendous upside in his game and a tremendous work ethic. Tough, hard-nosed player who works in the ride and has a talented stick.”