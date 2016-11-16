SHARE

Sports briefs, Nov. 16, 2016

College Football

Nelson, Rivas given RMAC honors

Colorado Mesa’s Blake Nelson and Dustin Rivas each received Player of the Week awards from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this week.

Nelson, a junior linebacker, was tabbed as the RMAC’s defensive player of the week. He mad a game-high 13 tackles, five quarterback hurries and a sack against then-No. 13 Azusa Pacific in the Mavericks’ 33-24 victory at Stocker Stadium. He also blocked a 48-yard field goal — one of two blocked field goals in the game for Mesa.

The other came from Rivas, the junior free safety whose blocked field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter Saturday was returned for a touchdown. It was his fifth blocked field goal of the season, and he added six tackles and a 14-yard kickoff return.

College Wrestling

Mesa junior claims RMAC award

Bruno Nicoletti, who wrestles at 174 pounds for Colorado Mesa University, was selected as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s wrestler of the week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Nicoletti, a junior, compiled a 5-0 record en route to winning his weight class at the Northern Colorado Open in Greeley this past weekend, including a 3-0 mark against Division I opponents. He beat Dalton Robertson of UNC in the final, prevailing by major decision 11-4.

Mesa continues its schedule at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Open on Saturday in Kearney, Nebraska.

Olympic Sports

Felix lobbies IOC for 2024 Games

DOHA, Qatar — American sprinter Allyson Felix told Olympic officials on Tuesday they should not be worried by Donald Trump’s election as the next U.S. president when they consider Los Angeles’ bid for the 2024 Summer Games.

Felix was the key speaker for Los Angeles as the bid team made its first public presentation to a key meeting of national Olympic committee officials from around the world. Paris and Budapest, Hungary, are the two other candidates.

The presentations came a week after Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential election. Trump’s comments during the divisive campaign about Muslims and Mexicans and his foreign policy plans could antagonize some of the IOC’s 98 members, who represent a wide range of countries and cultural and religious backgrounds.

Felix, a Los Angeles-born African-American who has won six Olympic gold medals and three silvers, was selected by the California city’s bid team to publicly address those concerns in remarks to the general Assembly of National Olympic Committees.

“We just finished our presidential election, and some of you may question America’s commitment to its founding principles,” Felix said. “I have one message for you: Please don’t doubt us. America’s diversity is our greatest strength.”

Felix said America “needs the games to help make our nation better, now more than ever.”

IOC’s Bach defends punishment

DOHA, Qatar — IOC President Thomas Bach defended his handling of the Russian doping scandal, attacked critics of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and claimed no cities would have bid for the 2024 Games without his “Agenda 2020” reform program.

In a speech to the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees on Tuesday, Bach appeared determined to counter the negative public perception surrounding the Olympic movement following a turbulent year of doping crises, the troubled buildup to Rio and continuing concerns over the costs of hosting the games.

Bach cited media headlines in the months ahead of the Rio Games about security, water quality, the Zika virus and allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia. Citing Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, Bach said the Rio Games were a “case study” in the difference “between published opinion and public opinion” and “between perception and reality.”