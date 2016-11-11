SHARE

Swanson, Mavericks gear up for new season





Nick Swanson reached the NCAA Division II national championships last season at 165 pounds.

This season, he’ll attempt to return to nationals, but as a leaner, meaner 149-pounder.

“I feel a little bit stronger. Last year some of those 65 pounders, cutting from whereever, it’s been a big difference strength-wise wrestling smaller guys,” the Colorado Mesa senior said.

Swanson has slid into the slot occupied by Drew Schumann last season, another one of Colorado Mesa’s five national qualifiers. Two of those qualifiers return this season, Swanson and 141-pounder Daniel Salazar.

“Last year was more they needed me at the spot and I did my best at that spot,” Swanson said. “With Schumann graduating last year, 49 has opened up and I made the commitment last summer to get down to 49s because I think I can be pretty successful at that weight.”

He cut down on carbohydrates and said he’s eating cleaner. By being back closer to his natural weight, Swanson said he’s set high goals and thinks he can achieve them as his body adjusts to a lighter weight. Making weight last week was tough, he said, but now that he’s made it to 149 for a tournament, he thinks it’ll get easier.

“The ultimate goal is a national championship. That’s my main goal, but I want to win an RMAC title with the team again like we did a couple of years ago,” he said. “Honestly, I want to see everyone qualify for nationals. I want to have a good season overall, not only indivually but team-wise.”

CMU coach Chuck Pipher is also looking for a bigger batch of national qualifiers this season.

“If we wrestle to our potential and stay healthy, I think we can be top 10 in the country,” Pipher said.

The Mavericks have always been a tough dual-meet team. Now, Pipher said, the task is to become a great tournament team.

“What we’re really hitting on is we need to finish. We wrestle great throughout the year, we’ve just got to find that in regionals and nationals,” Pipher said.

The Mavericks finished third in the RMAC tournament behind Cal Baptist and Western State, and the conference coaches voted CMU fourth in the preseason poll, behind those two and CSU-Pueblo. The Mavericks are ranked fifth in the preseason regional polls.

“I think we can be in the top three and make a run at the top two (in the region),” Pipher said. “The Midwest schools get in a lot of (Division I) transfers, that’s just the way it is. We have to get in there and compete.”

Pipher has altered some practices to find the delicate balance of being sharp for competition, but also healthy.

Wednesdays are now cardio days.

“We do a cardio workout to save our bodies a little bit, not as much stress on us through the week,” Swanson said. “We’re trying to save us so we peak at the right time. The past few seasons I think that’s where we’ve struggled. We’ve peaked before nationals and that’s not where we’re supposed to.”

Pipher likes the talent and the depth of this year’s squad.

Obviously Salazar, the fifth-year senior out of Palisade, is primed for an exceptional season as a two-time national qualifier. He went 31-6 last season, with two losses coming to Wyoming’s Bryce Meredith, the Division I national runner-up.

“He’s one of those guys who’s qualified for nationals, been there the last two years. For Daniel to cap off this year being where he wants to be, an All-American, top two, top three, I think is big for him individually and this program, being a local wrestler. I think it’s big to get Daniel back for another year,” said Pipher, who joked that Salazar has owned the 141-pound slot at Mesa for “three, going on five, years.”

Pipher is closing in on his lineup, with some good competition for starting spots at several weight classes.

Jared Johnshoy, a junior transfer from Boise State at 133, is a four-time Idaho state champion and a three-time prep All-American. He and Juaquin Olivas, a sophomore transfer from Grand Canyon University who started for the Lopes after winning three high school state titles in Arizona and being a three-time All-American, have been going at it in practice.

At 157, Pipher is looking for a big season from redshirt freshman Payton Tawater, a two-time state champ out of Arvada West.

At Swanson’s old weight, 165, Jessie Hoffschneider and Jason Buhr give the Mavericks depth. Hoffschneider, a redshirt senior, could wrestle at 174, where junior Bruno Nicoletti is also a candidate. Buhr is coming off an RMAC freshman-of-the-year season, going 42-16 with a runner-up finish in the conference tournament.

Another transfer, Austin Gaun, came in from Grand Canyon and quickly made his mark, placing third in the elite division of the Cowboy Open last week.

Freshman Jareb Aziz, who redshirted last season, will start at 197 pounds and had quite a debut weekend, winning the amateur division at Wyoming, reserved for younger wrestlers. The three-time state champion out of Centauri High School pinned his opponent in the championship match.

The heavyweight slot will be an interesting one, with Colter Bentley returning, but Clayton Voytilla, a Fruita state champ, is expected to compete. Voytilla is redshirting on the football team and once that season ends, will move into the wrestling room full-time.

“Clayton is coming on and he’s going to surprise some people,” Pipher said.

Swanson plans to be another guy who surprises people in his new division.

“I think top to bottom we’re pretty solid,” he said. “We’ve got some transfers at 33 and 84, they’re going to be really solid. We’ve always been really tough through the middle weights, and I think that will be the same.”