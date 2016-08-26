SHARE

The water’s fine: Junction’s Kline gets seniors swimming at Western Colorado Senior Games





Just because he’s been swimming most of his life doesn’t mean Bob Kline is going to discriminate against anyone who just started swimming competitively. Quite the contrary.

“He’s actually one of the reasons I’m here now,” said Leota Sweetman-Mcpeek, a 66-year-old swimmer in the Western Colorado Senior Games. “He’s always the one who encourages us to compete and try things that we’re not really great at, like the (500-yard freestyle) or other events in the pool.”

Kline, 81, said he was a proponent in getting the Senior Games to Grand Junction 16 years ago. With the Senior Games’ arrival, plenty of other seniors have taken the dive into the pool to enter a competitive arena for the first time in their lives.

“I enjoy swimming, I enjoy being in the water and I enjoy being fit, but I had never competed in anything until the Senior Games,” said Sweetman-Mcpeek, who is competing in the event for the 10th consecutive year. “I’m so old we didn’t have girls sports when I was a child. It just wasn’t an option when I was young.

“So this makes it really fun. And looking at me, I’m short and I’m not fast, but it’s thrilling to me to see if I can keep up with myself from what I did here a year ago.”

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Coordinator Lorie Gregor said participation numbers in swimming, which was held at the Orchard Mesa pool, ballooned to 40, after the event only drew around 20 last year.

“I’ll admit, last year I was thinking to myself, ‘Should we even do swimming anymore?’ ” Gregor said.

Kline has much more ambitious participation numbers in mind.

“I think it would be great to see dozens, and even hundreds, of people here doing this,” Kline said.

Kline, who spent 35 years working for the Bureau of Land Management in Grand Junction before retiring in 1990, swam at Denver North High School and in college at Colorado A&M in Fort Collins (now Colorado State). He also swam competitively as a senior, competing in the Senior Games when they were in Montrose.

He lobbied former Grand Junction recreation coordinator Linda LaVerne to bring the Senior Games — and the swimming events that came with it — to Grand Junction.

“I got after these people for about three or four years,” Kline said. “I think it finally got to a point where they said, ‘Leave us alone and we’ll look into it.’ “

Sixteen years after the event first came to Grand Junction, the tenacity Kline showed to get the event here has translated into a passion for physical activity everyone competing now shares.

“One event I can (outswim my husband) in is the breaststroke,” 69-year-old Annemieke Ambrosier said with a laugh about her husband of 47 years, “He can walk faster than me, he can shoot better than me. But I’ve got that on him.”

Not that it would matter too much in the final results. Unlike other Senior Games events held across the nation, Gregor said participants can’t qualify for the National Senior Games. That makes the annual event in Grand Junction much more of a social event, incorporating a competitive atmosphere without the win-at-all-costs mindset some athletes have.

And with that comes an occasional laugh. Kline, for example, finished second in his heat of the 25-yard breaststroke, which was one of seven events he competed in Thursday. He made a mistake, though: he swam the freestyle instead of the breaststroke.

It wasn’t a big deal, though. After all, some of the people he helped inspire to swim enjoyed the light moment with him.

“I could have sworn they said freestyle before I got in the water,” he said, smiling. “I guess I’ll swim the right stroke next time.”