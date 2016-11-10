SHARE

Timeout: Nov. 10, 2016

BASKETBALL

Individual/Group Training: Work on taking your game to the highest level. Information: .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Billy Dreher 337-349-5273.

GOLF

Colorado Mesa Golf Pass: 2017 CMU Golf Passes will be available by Thanksgiving. Purchase at Hammond’s Golf Headquarters, all City Markets in the Grand Valley, or online through CMU Athletics (cmumavericks.com).

RUNNING

Strider Tom Turkey: 6-mile prediction run begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at 2932 B Road. Information: Larry, 270-0774.

Firemen’s Turkey Trot: 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 at 1st and Main Streets in downtown Grand Junction. Information: 255-8370 or gjfffoundation.com.

SWIMMING

Masters Program: Adult swimming for ages 18 and older 5:30-7 a.m. Monday through Friday at El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University. Information: Lisa, 970-596-2107.

Private and Semi-Private Lessons: 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays at Bill Heddles Recreation Center. Fee: $75/5 30-minute private lessons, $50/5 30-minute semi-private lessons. Information: Lisa Moreland 970-874-0923 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

WRESTLING

Colorado Outlaws: Club is looking for wrestlers. Weights 65, 75, 80, 90, up to 115. Information: Kim, 260-5567.