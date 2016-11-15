SHARE

Times, dates for prep football playoff games announced by CHSAA

The Colorado High School Activities Association on Monday afternoon set the dates and times for high school football playoff games and all the Western Slope teams still alive will play on Saturday.

Fruita Monument (7-4), the 10th seed in Class 4A, fresh off its 36-28 win over Monarch, will have its first home playoff game since 2003 when the Wildcats host No. 2 Chatfield (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stocker Stadium.

Chatfield defeated Central, 58-19, in the first round. The Wildcats head into the game with a five-game winning streak.

In Class 3A, Palisade will be at Mead (8-3) for a 1 p.m. quarterfinal game.

No. 3 Palisade (10-1), wich won the Western Slope Conference title this season, defeated Evergreen 44-3 in the first round, and No. 11 Mead upset sixth-seeded Palmer Ridge 28-24.

Delta (8-3) advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 23-8 win over second-seeded Resurrection Christian at Panther Stadium in Delta. The Panthers, seeded 10th in the 16-team tournament, will be at No. 6 Kent Denver (10-1). Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The final two Class 1A Western Slope Conference teams will play at 1 p.m. in semifinal games.

Paonia (10-1) outlasted Burlington 22-20 to advance to its fourth consecutive semifinal game. The No. 3 Eagles will travel to No. 2 Strasburg (11-0), which earned a 29-11 win over another WSC team, Cedarege, in the quarterfinals.

Meeker (11-0), the No. 1 seed, cruised to a 28-15 road victory over Platte Canyon and will host No. 4 Bennett (10-1) for a chance to go to the 1A state title game.

Bennett defeated Peyton 63-27 in the quarterfinals.

A 1A WSC team has been in the title game for four consecutive years, winning three times. Paonia won state titles in 2013 and 2014, and Cedaredge claimed the state championship in 2012.