Traveling to LLWS an enjoyable time for Challenger team







Editor’s note: Sentinel Sports writer Patti Arnold traveled to the Little League World Series with the Grand Junction Challenger Baseball team and will be reporting all week about the team and its special opportunity to be part of one of America’s great sports traditions.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Little Isabella Jacobson giggled as the plane took off, and every time there was a little turbulence. She squealed with laughter during a seat-shifting landing in Chicago.

The 9-year-old Challenger Baseball player had the back half of the plane giggling along with her as she experienced “tummy ticklers” during the team’s day-long travel from Denver to Chicago, then on to Pittsburgh, where the group of nearly 70 players, buddies, parents and coaches patiently waited for a late-arriving bus to take them to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

This wasn’t Isabella’s first flight, but a couple of players climbed aboard an airplane for the first time Thursday.

In fact, Wednesday night was the first time Malia McConnell had stayed in a hotel.

“Cool,” Malia, 18, said of her first night away from home. She and her mother, Connie, walked around the hotel, snapping pictures.

Pictures ... so many pictures were taken Thursday, starting when the kids sleepily climbed aboard Colorado Mesa buses at 5:15 a.m., bound for Denver International Airport. The team picture with the District 1 championship banner at the airport. More pictures waiting to board, and even more once they got on board, including a giant team selfie, thanks to Challenger co-director Kelli Hamilton packing her selfie stick.

Everywhere the kids went, they were treated like rock stars.

The entire group got priority boarding in Denver, filling the back half of the plane, some of the players sitting with parents, some with their buddies from the Colorado Mesa baseball team.

As they waited to board, airline personnel introduced the team, telling other travelers that they were heading to the Little League World Series, bringing cheers from the contingent from Grand Junction and applause from other passengers.

The Challenger game is at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (MDT) and will be shown live on PBS (KRMJ, Channel 6 in Grand Junction). The game will also be streamed on WatchESPN and the WatchESPN app.

They were introduced again on both flights, and wished well as they got off the plane in Pittsburgh.

“No matter your disabilities or abilities, they’re gonna show ‘em how it’s done,” the flight attendant announced, bringing another round of cheers.

Malia admitted she was nervous before boarding the plane in Denver.

“I was thinking I was scared,” she said with a grin.

“She held my hand when we took off, but she did great,” Connie McConnell said.

“My stomach flip-flopped, and I was like, ‘oooh,’ ‘’ Malia added.

Playing Challenger baseball the past three years has helped bring Malia out of her shell, her mother said.

“I’m so proud of her, it’s been awesome,” Connie said. “She’s had a lot of social anxiety and playing baseball has really brought her out and she’s so much more comfortable around people. This standing here like this (in front of cameras being interviewed in a busy airport), she probably would have had an anxiety attack. Getting on a plane? That never would have happened. I think Ryan (Teixiera, her buddy) helped a lot.”

The Mavericks immediately bonded with the kids when they were buddies during the season, and the feeling was mutual.

“Their buddies are amazing,” said Christie Gordon, whose son, Cody, 18, will play his final Challenger game Saturday. “To take these kids with no training of any sort of special needs, from the first moment they just loved each other from the very first time.”

Isabella was about worn out after the plane landed in Pittsburgh, so her buddy, Jake Druce, scooped her up in his arms and carried her on the long walk through the terminal to baggage claim. She wasn’t the only one — Trevor Elcock fell sound asleep a few minutes into the bus ride from the Pittsburgh airport to dinner, slumping over on the shoulder of his player, Spencer Campbell, who simply smiled as Elcock’s twin brother, Kevan, encouraged Campbell to wake his brother up.

Despite the long travel day, the kids still had smiles on their faces.

“I was so amazed when she got picked,” Connie McConnell said. “When they called and asked if she’d be willing to go, of course, anything we have to do we’ll do so we can go. You can’t pass up an opportunity like this.”

“When my mom told me, I was so happy,” said Malia, wiping away happy tears.