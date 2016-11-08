SHARE

Trip on tap for Mesa in 1st round of playoffs

It’s starting to become a tradition: Colorado Mesa playing Midwestern State (Texas) in the South Central Region men’s soccer playoffs.

The Mavericks (14-1-5) received the No. 3 seed Monday, which means a return trip to Wichita Falls, Texas, to play No. 2 Midwestern State (16-3-1) in the first round at noon on Sunday.

“We’re very happy to be a part of a tournament where you get to play for the top prize in the country, a national championship,” coach Todd Padgett said. “Of course we saw the draw and we have to go back down to Midwestern State. Great team, great program. A very difficult place to play but we’ll get better this week in training, go down and prepare to win a soccer game just like we do when we go on the road.

“The good thing about this group is we do travel well. We’ve proven that we’re a very, very difficult team to beat.”

After St. Edward’s University won the Heartland Conference title game 2-0 over the Mustangs last weekend, the teams switched spots in the final regional vote, with the top-seeded Hilltoppers (17-2-1) hosting No. 4 Regis (14-4-1) in the first round.

Despite being the only team with only one loss, and not having dropped a game since a 2-1 loss at St. Edward’s on Sept. 11, the Mavericks were denied a home game in the regionals. Midwestern State is fifth in the nation with a .54 goals-against average; CMU is seventh at .61.

“Obviously it’s disappointing when you go undefeated in the conference against RMAC schools. It’s one of the toughest conferences in the nation, which is a pretty big accomplishment,” senior Slater Elkind said.

“You think you might get rewarded for that as a two-seed, but it doesn’t change the task at hand (to) keep winning.”

It’s the third straight year the Mavericks have played Midwestern State in the regionals, losing last season and winning the year before, when the Mavericks advanced to the NCAA Final Four.

“The vast majority of the players that were key components of the team last year are still here,” Padgett said. “We know we’re going to go down there and it’s going to be a hostile environment. That’s something that will motivate this group.”

Striker Roy Abergil said the players feel disrespected, but will use that as motivation.

“We did expect to be second. It’s kind of hard to understand the fact that you get disrespected, but it is what it is,” said Abergil, who has scored 23 goals this season, second-most in Division II. “We get a chance to get respected, to go there and get the job done.”

Abergil is driven to go deep in the playoffs in his final season.

“For me it’s my last chance to win a national championship,” he said. “Every game is now a war for me. We cannot let anything go.”

The Mavericks traveled to Texas earlier this season, facing St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s for one reason — to prepare for regional competition.

“Chances are we’re going to see those teams in the postseason. St. Edward’s has had a fantastic year, Midwestern has had a fantastic year, we’ve had a fantastic year, so has Regis, so I think one thing about this region, any one of the four teams can come out of it,” Padgett said.

“Regis is that good and we are as well. I think we’re a team that’s capable of going down to a Wichita Falls and an Austin, Texas, and doing a job. Midwestern State two years ago, we had to get through them to continue our postseason run and get to the Final Four.

“Last year they had to go through us, so it only makes sense in year three that the matchup is the same.”