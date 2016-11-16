Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Volleyball: Regis makes quick work of Mesa

By Staff
Tuesday, November 15, 2016

The November struggles culminated Tuesday night for the Colorado Mesa University volleyball team.

The Mavericks (18-9) lost their fifth straight match and 11th straight set, being swept by Regis 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 in the first round of the RMAC tournament at the Regis Fieldhouse.

As has been the case all month, CMU couldn’t generate a consistent attack — only MacKenzie Edwards reached double figures in kills with 10 as the Mavs hit only .103 as a team.

Regis, on the other hand, was extremely efficient on its attack, with a .408 percentage, with only nine hitting errors in 98 attacks. Mesa had one fewer attack, but made twice as many errors as the Rangers, with 18.

The loss to Regis likely ends the season for the Mavericks, who will have to wait to see if they will get an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals this weekend. Mesa was ranked sixth in the South Central Region last week and rankings will be updated today, with regional selections announced Sunday. Regis was No. 7 in the region last week.

Katie Klein and Diamond Ridley Pierce finished with 11 kills each for Regis, which plays top-seeded Metro State in Friday’s semifinals in Denver. Maggie Steward added 10 in the match that lasted just over one hour.

Metro State (24-3) swept CSU-Pueblo in the quarterfinals, and in the bottom half of the bracket, second-seeded Colorado Mines held off Adams State in five sets, and CU-Colorado Springs outlasted Colorado Christian in four sets in a match that was delayed more than a half hour when the up official fell from the elevated stand and required medical attention before continuing.

Metro State will host the tournament semifinals and championship Friday and Saturday.

Mesa trailed only 15-13 in the first set, but could never get on a scoring run. The Mavs fell behind 19-16, but brought it back to 20-18 on a kill by Ali Svorinic to get the serve back. Klein, though, scored on a kill, and back-to-back attack errors by the Mavericks got it to set point for the Rangers.

Regis stretched a two-point lead in the second set to four, then to seven and kept control the rest of the match.

Mesa’s second-leading attacker, Hattie Gianinetti, had only three kills in the match, but made four hitting errors. Gabi Dias finished with six kills.

Svorinic had 24 assists and Taylor Woods 12 digs for the young Mavericks, who lose only three seniors off this year’s team, Dias, Svorinic and defensive specialist Kricket Adleman. Only the Gianinetti twins, Hattie and Megan, are juniors.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy