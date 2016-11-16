SHARE

Volleyball: Regis makes quick work of Mesa

The November struggles culminated Tuesday night for the Colorado Mesa University volleyball team.

The Mavericks (18-9) lost their fifth straight match and 11th straight set, being swept by Regis 25-18, 25-19, 25-11 in the first round of the RMAC tournament at the Regis Fieldhouse.

As has been the case all month, CMU couldn’t generate a consistent attack — only MacKenzie Edwards reached double figures in kills with 10 as the Mavs hit only .103 as a team.

Regis, on the other hand, was extremely efficient on its attack, with a .408 percentage, with only nine hitting errors in 98 attacks. Mesa had one fewer attack, but made twice as many errors as the Rangers, with 18.

The loss to Regis likely ends the season for the Mavericks, who will have to wait to see if they will get an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals this weekend. Mesa was ranked sixth in the South Central Region last week and rankings will be updated today, with regional selections announced Sunday. Regis was No. 7 in the region last week.

Katie Klein and Diamond Ridley Pierce finished with 11 kills each for Regis, which plays top-seeded Metro State in Friday’s semifinals in Denver. Maggie Steward added 10 in the match that lasted just over one hour.

Metro State (24-3) swept CSU-Pueblo in the quarterfinals, and in the bottom half of the bracket, second-seeded Colorado Mines held off Adams State in five sets, and CU-Colorado Springs outlasted Colorado Christian in four sets in a match that was delayed more than a half hour when the up official fell from the elevated stand and required medical attention before continuing.

Metro State will host the tournament semifinals and championship Friday and Saturday.

Mesa trailed only 15-13 in the first set, but could never get on a scoring run. The Mavs fell behind 19-16, but brought it back to 20-18 on a kill by Ali Svorinic to get the serve back. Klein, though, scored on a kill, and back-to-back attack errors by the Mavericks got it to set point for the Rangers.

Regis stretched a two-point lead in the second set to four, then to seven and kept control the rest of the match.

Mesa’s second-leading attacker, Hattie Gianinetti, had only three kills in the match, but made four hitting errors. Gabi Dias finished with six kills.

Svorinic had 24 assists and Taylor Woods 12 digs for the young Mavericks, who lose only three seniors off this year’s team, Dias, Svorinic and defensive specialist Kricket Adleman. Only the Gianinetti twins, Hattie and Megan, are juniors.