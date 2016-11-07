SHARE

Warriors, Wildcats in 4A football postseason

Palisade claims third seed in 3A

Just one season after playing at the Class 3A level, the Central High School football team has played its way into the Class 4A football playoffs.

The Warriors, with their explosive spread offense under coach Shawn Marsh, were on Sunday given the 15th seed in the 16-team postseason field by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Central (6-4) will face No. 2 Chatfield (9-1) in the first round in the Denver area. The date and time of the game has yet to be announced.

After several years of struggles on the football field, including a 21-game losing streak, the Warriors petitioned and were granted a play-down request to try and rebuild its football program. Central played at 3A for two seasons.

Fruita Monument (6-4) was given the 10th seed in the 4A playoffs and will play No. 7 Monarch (7-3) on the road. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats have been on a roll, scoring at least 41 points in six consecutive games. Last year, the first under coach Todd Casebier, the Wildcats qualified for the Class 5A playoffs and won their first-round game.

Fruita dropped to 4A this season after an enrollment re-alignment by CHSAA.

Fruita and Central would meet in the quarterfinals if they both win.

Denver South (10-0), the only unbeaten team in 4A, is the No. 1 seed. After a slow start in an Oct. 8 game, Fruita battled the Rebels in a close game, losing 49-42.

Following the Fruita win, the Rebels outscored their final four regular-season opponents 201-0.

In Class 3A, Palisade (9-1) is the third seed and will play at Stocker Stadium on either Friday or Saturday.

Coming off a 49-14 win against Rifle to win the Western Slope Conference title, the Bulldogs are playing extremely well and will host Evergreen (6-4) in the first round.

Rifle (8-2) is the other WSC team to make the 3A playoffs. The Bears, who were second to Palisade in the WSC, are the 10th seed and will go to Holy Family (8-2) in the first round. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The teams have a common opponent in Palisade. Holy Family defeated the Bulldogs in the second week of the season, 52-48.

Discovery Canyon (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in Class 3A. Two-time defending state champion Pueblo East (9-1) is the No. 2 seed.

Class 1A and 2A started their playoffs this past weekend.

Delta (7-3) moved into the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs after a 14-7 win over Faith Christian on Saturday. The Panthers host No. 2 Resurrection Christian (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In Class 1A, three teams from the 1A Western Slope Conference remain alive in the playoffs.

Meeker (10-0) is the top seed and will travel to Platte Canyon, the ninth seed. Paonia (9-1), the third seed, will host No. 6 Burlington (8-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Cedaredge (8-2), the 10th seed, will host No. 2 Strasburg (10-0) after the Bruins’ upset win on Saturday.

Both teams have played Grand Valley. Strasburg defeated the Cardinals 54-0 in a first-round game this past Saturday, and Cedaredge beat the Cardinals 39-0 on Oct. 21 in a 1A WSC game.