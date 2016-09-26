SHARE

Wildcats cherish Class 5A golf berths



QUICKREAD List of area STATE qualifiers CLASS 5A Bookcliff Country Club, Grand Junction Fruita Monument Blake Andersen Jason Coffey Nick Laubscher Grand Junction Canon Olkowski Trevor Olkowski CLASS 4A River Valley Ranch, Carbondale Montrose Dawson Hussong Ryan Lords Glen-Michael Mihavetz Micah Stangebye Rifle Jacob Smith CLASS 3A Saddle Rock Golf Course, Aurora Cedaredge Duncan Campbell Peter Carlson Jacob Lewis Delta K.C. Carlson Cristian Hall Blake Reiher Logan Wood



The way Nick Laubscher qualified for this year’s Class 5A boys golf state tournament more than makes up for the way he missed the cut last season.

The Fruita Monument High School senior missed the cut for a state-tournament berth by one stroke a year ago after teeing off from the wrong tee box on the 16th hole at the 5A Southern Regional at Colorado Springs Country Club. His mistake resulted in a two-stroke penalty, leaving the Wildcats one player short of bringing a three-player team to state.

This year, his 11th-place regional tournament finish at 6-over 78 was the best score on the team and was good enough to make the state cut by a long shot, and he’ll be one of three Fruita players who’ll play at the Class 5A State Championships today and Tuesday at Bookcliff Country Club.

“This year was so much nicer,” said Laubscher, a senior who is making his first, and only, state-tournament appearance. “I got to come in off the course, sit back and enjoy it and not have that stress of not knowing if I was going to make it or not.”

Laubscher will be joined by Fruita teammates Blake Andersen and Jason Coffey at the par-71, 6,632-yard course, which will host a state tournament for the third time since 2011. Joining them will be Trevor Olkowski and his younger brother, Canon, of Grand Junction as they play the state tournament on the Tigers’ home course. Both are considered contenders for the individual championship.

Start time for each day of the 84-player tournament is 9 a.m. First- and second-place team plaques will be distributed along with medals for the top 10 individual finishers. Tournament spectators watch the tournament free of charge.

Seniors Laubscher and Coffey are both first-time state qualifiers, and Andersen, a sophomore, is making his second state-tournament appearance. That almost didn’t happen for Andersen, who was 10-over-par on the front nine at the regional before shooting a 2-under on the back nine to make the state cut. Coffey didn’t need a back-nine surge like Andersen did, but he credited the extra time he spent during the summer playing against top-notch tournament competition for his improved play this year.

Fruita coach Dave Fox echoed Coffey’s remarks.

“We were a little overlooked this year with the kind of teams we were playing against,” Fox said. “Grand Junction has such a good team and so does Montrose, so we were just trying to compete every week with those guys.

“Jason played almost every tournament with Trevor Olkowski, so he got to play and learn from one of the better guys in the state. And he wasn’t the only one, because ... every time out we were playing against some great kids. That made our game so much better.”

The Olkowski brothers have been pushing each other for much longer than this season. Along with tournaments spanning Colorado this fall, their summer-tournament schedule spanned outside the state and included players from across the country.

Both know more than a thing or two about Bookcliff Country Club, which Canon Olkowski admits can have its benefits and drawbacks. This past year, Canon Olkowski said the pressure of being on his home course for the regional tournament got to him, when he had bogeys on his final five holes. He still made the state tournament field as a freshman but said the experience of playing under pressure on a familiar course was invaluable.

“I learned a lot from that,” said Canon, who shot a 1-under 70 to finish tied for third place. “I just have to go out there and play and not let bad things that happen get to me.”

Trevor Olkowski has set an extremely high standard this season, with his 3-over 74 at the regional serving as his first over-par score of the season. His ultimate goal at that tournament was simply to make a state cut, which he did easily.

Now for the next two days, he plans to step up his game in a big way.

“I’m pretty confident going in,” he said. “My goal is to play like I’m the best player there.”

CLASS 4A

Montrose, which is coming off a team championship at the regional tournament it played in at Adobe Creek Golf Course this past week, figures it’ll be in the hunt today and Tuesday when it plays at the Class 4A State Championships at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

The Indians’ primary contributors have been Micah Stangebye, this past week’s regional medalist, and Glen-Michael Mihavetz, who has multiple victories and under-par rounds this season. The Indians, throughout the season, challenged Grand Junction for team tournament titles before winning the regional title this past week.

Also likely to contend for a top 10 finish is Rifle junior Jacob Smith, who finished 10th in this past week’s regional.

River Valley Ranch last hosted a state championship event less than two years ago when it hosted the girls Class 4A state championships in May of last year.

CLASS 3A

Making a trip to the Class 3A State Championships for the first time is Delta, which won a playoff with Basalt to claim second place at the 3A Region 4 Tournament in Delta. Joining the Panthers will be the Cedaredge Bruins, who had a combined team with Delta three years ago. The state tournament will be played today and Tuesday at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora.