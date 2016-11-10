SHARE

Women add size inside, healthy Reichle outside







Priority 1 for Taylor Wagner was to get size in the post this season for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team.

Wagner found some immediate help when Khadijah Vigil, a 5-foot-10 power forward he had recruited a year ago when she was at Lamar Community College, called wanting to transfer from Texas-Permian Basin.

He also signed 6-foot Ma’ata Epenisa, a junior center out of Salt Lake Community College.

The guards are thrilled.

“We have a lot of height and a lot of talent this year,” senior guard Sydney Small said. “It just all needs to come together.

“We have almost a whole new team. The (exhibition) games helped us figure out each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We have to use the height to our advantage now that we have a lot more posts we can go to and use to get the guards open and use (guards) to get the posts open.”

Wagner landed Grand Junction product Tori Catlett, a 6-foot forward, during the early signing period last November, and signed Maja Beier, a 6-4 freshman from Berlin.

That’s right — 6 feet, 4 inches, one of the tallest players in CMU history. Susan Lueke and Erin Packer, who played in the late 1990s and early 2000s, respectively, were both a shade under 6-4.

Beier is one of two players from Germany on this year’s roster — Chiara Giesselbach, a 5-10 point guard, is from Weiterstadt, Germany.

“They’re coming along,” Wagner said. “Maja, the weight room, she’s improved dramatically down there and that’s helped her on the floor. How aggressive we need to play, we’re still trying to draw that out of them. They’ll figure it out.”

Along with those two figuring things out, junior point guard Erin Reichle has to figure out all of her new teammates. After sitting out last season with an ankle injury that required surgery, she’s on the floor with an entirely new supporting cast. Her role, too, has changed.

“She has to pick her spots, because we have so many different options,” Wagner said. “A couple of years ago she took a lot of shots for us (429, including 220 3-pointers, scoring 17.4 points a game). She doesn’t have to do that as much this year. We’re just looking to share the ball and make it really difficult for teams to guard us.”

Small, who was Mesa’s second-leading scorer at 10.3 points a game last season, and Bryanna Adams (17.3) return at the wings, and Small said despite so many new faces, the Mavericks, who went 17-10 last season, understand how Wagner wants them to play.

“They have already bought into the program, even though they’re young or new. We’re all on the same page. I know they’re going to play for me and I’m going to play for them,” Small said. “We have so many scorers on our team.

“If everybody else is scoring, I’m going to play defense, I’m going to rebound, I’m going to get them the ball, so you can put stats on the table somewhere.”

Jaylyn Duran, another 3-point threat, will provide backcourt depth.

After exhibition games against Southern Utah and Brigham Young, the Mavericks are now preparing for their opening weekend back in Utah, playing Dixie State on Friday and Simon Fraser on Saturday in St. George.

“We’ve been focusing on not being a ball-stopper. We need to keep that ball moving and keep that defense trying to catch up,” Wagner said. “We’ve had a tendency to catch and stand and let the defense get in their spots, and then we’ve struggled a little bit.”

This group is deeper at every spot. Nicole Archambeau, who logged plenty of playing time as a freshman, is the likely starter at the all-important power forward, with freshmen Kim Childress (Valor Christian) and Kassidi Day (Pueblo East) expected to contribute right away.

“That spot’s going to be really tough. There are five or six games where the best player (the Mavs face) is going to be the 4, and they have to rise up to that challenge and rebound and defend, and then, too, they’ve got to pick their spots (to score),” Wagner said. “There’s so much talent in other positions, they should be able to get wide-open looks where they can feed off the other girls.”

Wagner has been happy with the quick progress of the freshmen, especially how Montrose freshman guard Holly Brooks has adapted to college defense.

“Holly has been shooting the ball really good for us and handling the ball,” Wagner said. “She’s a lot further along than I thought she would be, especially on the defensive side. If we have to, we can bring in another shooter with Holly.”

Vigil, who played at Denver East High School, gives the Mavericks a toughness inside, a trait she’ll need to harness.

“She’s very physical,” Wagner said with a grin. “She likes to get after it and bang and do all those things, which can be good and bad. You want her to be able to stay in the game and not pick up fouls. She’s going to get down there and work for us.

“They’re all new and that’s probably one drawback; we don’t have someone who played at that position last year, but it’ll come. I’m not too worried about it. As long as they compete and play hard and buy in as the season progresses, they’ll be able to be a big help for us.”