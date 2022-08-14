Ten things about the Broncos in their 17-7 preseason win over Dallas on Saturday night:

1. Four players who have worked with the first team in camp saw time against the Cowboys: Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (17 of 69 snaps), right tackle Calvin Anderson (14), outside linebacker Malik Reed (17 of 75) and inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (two). Why play them? “Watching (Thursday’s practice), we wanted to see them in live action,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Griffith departed with a left elbow injury when his arm was caught between two teammates and Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle.