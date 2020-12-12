s we enter the last week of our semester and the end of the 2020 portion of the 2020-2021 school year, we want to thank all of our students, parents, teachers, principals, support staff, nurses, custodians, admin staff, the MCPH Health Department, and our community members for helping us get through this interesting semester. As the semester comes to an end on December 18, we will breathe a huge sigh of relief that we were able to complete most of it, all of it for some grades, with in-person learning for many students, and online learning for others. We have had our interruptions for some grade levels and schools caused by quarantines or too much illness created by the COVID virus to cover all classrooms or keep our students in face to face learning. Through all of it, our wonderful teachers, principals, support staff, nurses, custodians and admin staff, have helped us weather these interesting and unpredictable storms. D51 Employees changed job assignments from instructional and behavior coaches or subject area specialists to cover classrooms and serve our students. Our teachers changed grades levels and/or schools to help serve our online program or go to another school, when needed. Our mental health staff provided mental health support and answered telehealth phone calls for our students. The power of people working together can not be underestimated as we can truly accomplish anything we put their minds to! Putting together a 2000-3000 student online school in two months is a great example. How grateful we are for all of you! Your flexibility and willingness to be where needed and do what was needed is incredible.
In my 46 years as an educator, I never thought there would be a time we would be working with CMU to give us ideas on setting up virus testing stations for our staff, students, and community! When we had to close last year in November for the norovirus, we thought that was a big deal. We had no idea of the interesting challenges that would be on the horizon in front of us.
Our seniors last spring had to endure so many events, sports, and celebrations either cancelled or postponed. But, they weathered it all and graduated in July in fitting and well-deserved celebrations, thanks to the MCPH department, the City of Grand Junction Suplizio Field staff, our D51 technology and security staff, and our wonderful students, principals, school staff, and parents!
While we still have many months and challenges ahead of us to complete the next semester, we want to thank you all for all that everyone has done to make this semester possible! We thank the Town Council of Fruita for installing outdoor classroom tents and shade structures at each of our Fruita schools, and our maintenance and operations staff for accommodating that need for so many other schools across the school district. We thank all our communities and community members for their donations and their support and ideas to make this all possible. When we met last summer with our Safe Schools Reopening committee, composed of community members, doctors from all three communities, teachers, other staff, parents, and school board members,who unselfishly gave their time, over several meetings, to create a plan that made an incredible difference. All of the supplies that were part of the plan such as the meals that our food service department and Lunch Lizard supplied, disinfecting supplies, and the D51 Foundation’s help with technology and school supplies, have been game changers.
Our communities have proven, once again, that it truly takes a village! Have a great holiday season and stay safe. We look forward to seeing our students and staff in January!
Diana Sirko, Ph.D.
Superintendent of Schools
Mesa County Valley School District 51