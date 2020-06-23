Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Kansas City 11, Colorado 1: A 22-hit barrage by the Royals, 10 against starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, led to the rout.
Kansas City (42-38) got four hits each from Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Salvadore Perez and broke out with a six-run second inning.
Jorge Soler and Ryan O’Hearn each hit home runs for the Royals, who built the lead to 8-0 before David Dahl doubled home a run. Colorado (37-41) managed only six hits and struck out nine times in the loss. Gonzales (5-4) took the loss, allowing eight runs, striking out only two and walking four.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 8, Kansas City 6: Charlie Blackmon’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth brought Colorado back.
The Rockies (44-34) trailed 6-4 but Dahl and Nolan Arenado led off the eighth with back-to-back singles ahead of Blackmon’s 11th home run of the season.
Kansas City (29-51) got home runs from Alex Gordon, O’Hearn and Merrifield, all off starter Antonio Senzatela, who lasted 4 2/3 innings.
Arenado hit his 23rd home run of the season in the third inning and Trevor Story his 19th in the first.
Yency Almonte (3-0) got the win in relief and Jairo Diaz recorded his 20th save of the season, allowing one hit and striking out two in the top of the ninth.