Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 3: Jon Gray allowed only one hit over six innings and the Rockies (40-44) put up three runs in the top of the ninth.
Nolan Arenado ripped a one-out, three-run home run to give the Rockies a 5-1 lead after Garrett Hampson walked and Trevor Story singled.
Pittsburgh (34-50) scored a pair of runs off Scott Oberg in the bottom of the ninth on Bryan Reynolds’ home run.
Gray (9-2) gave up four hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter. Arenado went 2 for 4 with four RBI.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 0: Hampson and David Dahl hit solo home runs and German Marquez and Oberg combined on a four-hit shutout.
Marquez (12-3) allowed all four hits, struck out seven and walked two in eight innings and Oberg needed only five pitches (four strikes) in the ninth for his fourth save.
Dahl singled home Tony Wolters in the third inning, Hampson hit a home run in the fifth of the season and Dahl went deep for the 18th time this season in the ninth for the Rockies (48-36).