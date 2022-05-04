2022 All-RMAC Teams

First Team

Name Pos. School

Taylor Jakeman A Colorado Mesa

Alexis Parker A Regis

Kyleigh Peoples A Regis

Hannah Mill A UCCS

Ali Bryant M Colorado Mesa

Ashton Whittle M Colorado Mesa

Lily Ferguson M Regis

Kelsey Viger D Colorado Mesa

Sarah Kate Dhom D Regis

Sydney Landdeck D Regis

Morgan Miller D UCCS

Averi Basso G Fort Lewis

Madison McGriff G UCCS

*A tie in voting led to two goalies on the first team roster

Second Team

Name Pos. School

Melanie Evans A Colorado Mesa

Lucy Johnson A Regis

Gabby Rothermund A Regis

Julia Patrick A UCCS

Nici Boutwell M Colorado Mesa

Hannah Krats M Regis

Natalie Church M UCCS

Elizabeth Posavad D Colorado Mesa

Vivian Reukauf D CSU-Pueblo

Rebecca Kiyokawa D Fort Lewis

Maya Quigley D Regis

Honorable Mention

Name School

Brianna Anderson Colorado Mesa

Regan Wentz Colorado Mesa

Larkin Day Colorado Mesa

Taylor Scott Colorado Mesa

Kiley Davis Colorado Mesa

Jacqueline DeAndrea CSU-Pueblo

Haley Dostie Fort Lewis

Brigit Goetsch Regis

Bailey Truex Regis

RMAC Attacker of the Year: Kyleigh Peoples, Regis

RMAC Midfielder of the Year: Ali Bryant, Colorado Mesa

RMAC Defender of the Year: Sarah Kate Dhom, Regis

RMAC Co-Goalies of the Year: Averi Basso, Fort Lewis; Madison McGriff, UCCS

RMAC Freshman of the Year: Ali Bryant, Colorado Mesa

RMAC Coach of the Year: Sarah Kellner, Regis