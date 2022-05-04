First Team
Name Pos. School
Taylor Jakeman A Colorado Mesa
Alexis Parker A Regis
Kyleigh Peoples A Regis
Hannah Mill A UCCS
Ali Bryant M Colorado Mesa
Ashton Whittle M Colorado Mesa
Lily Ferguson M Regis
Kelsey Viger D Colorado Mesa
Sarah Kate Dhom D Regis
Sydney Landdeck D Regis
Morgan Miller D UCCS
Averi Basso G Fort Lewis
Madison McGriff G UCCS
*A tie in voting led to two goalies on the first team roster
Second Team
Melanie Evans A Colorado Mesa
Lucy Johnson A Regis
Gabby Rothermund A Regis
Julia Patrick A UCCS
Nici Boutwell M Colorado Mesa
Hannah Krats M Regis
Natalie Church M UCCS
Elizabeth Posavad D Colorado Mesa
Vivian Reukauf D CSU-Pueblo
Rebecca Kiyokawa D Fort Lewis
Maya Quigley D Regis
Honorable Mention
Name School
Brianna Anderson Colorado Mesa
Regan Wentz Colorado Mesa
Larkin Day Colorado Mesa
Taylor Scott Colorado Mesa
Kiley Davis Colorado Mesa
Jacqueline DeAndrea CSU-Pueblo
Haley Dostie Fort Lewis
Brigit Goetsch Regis
Bailey Truex Regis
RMAC Attacker of the Year: Kyleigh Peoples, Regis
RMAC Midfielder of the Year: Ali Bryant, Colorado Mesa
RMAC Defender of the Year: Sarah Kate Dhom, Regis
RMAC Co-Goalies of the Year: Averi Basso, Fort Lewis; Madison McGriff, UCCS
RMAC Freshman of the Year: Ali Bryant, Colorado Mesa
RMAC Coach of the Year: Sarah Kellner, Regis
