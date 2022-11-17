agate 2022 All-South Central Region Volleyball Teams Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2022 All-South Central Region TeamsFirst TeamPos. Name School Yr.L/DS Nicole Murff Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr.MB Taytum Slow West Texas A&M Fr.MB Savannah Spitzer Colorado Mesa Jr.OH Rylee Hladky MSU Denver Jr.OH Torrey Miller West Texas A&M Jr.OH Mikayla Ware UT Tyler Sr.S Drew Stokes Colorado Mines Sr.Second TeamPos. Name School Yr.L/DS Kerstin Layman Colorado Mesa Sr.MB Mikayla McClinton MSU Denver Jr.MB Amelia Davis Regis So.OH AJ Koele Dallas Baptist Sr.OH Rose Stuewe Colorado Mines Sr.OH Kelsey Gordon MSU Denver Sr.S Lauryn Burt Dallas Baptist Sr. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Texas Rylee Hladky Jr. Linguistics Msu Denver Colo. Yr Oh Colorado Sport Central Region Ds First Team Sr. Computer Science Mine Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Headline Quiz November 11th Online Poll The race for the 3rd Congressional District seat remains undecided nearly a week after Election Day. How closely have you been watching results as they continue to come in from across the district? You voted: I’m glued to them. I check in every now and then. I won’t pay attention until a winner is declared. I don’t follow politics. Just wake me when election season is over. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBoebert takes lead, but final results still unknownBoebert's camp never panicked even when Frisch took the lead on election nightInvestigation reveals State Patrol Sgt. changed reportsMan dies after falling off bicycleHunting for a solution: CPW looks for balance in allocating in-state, out-of-state licensesA miracle in Montrose: Red Hawks stun Golden in playoffsFinal 3rd CD results expected ThursdayGJ Lions Club names its Hometown Hero for 2022128-year sentence of GJ man upheldBody camera footage shows Cohee admitting to murder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Day Precip Temp Thu 2% 23° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/23° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:59:38 AM Sunset: 04:58:29 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 19° 43° Fri Friday 43°/19° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:00:43 AM Sunset: 04:57:50 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sat 1% 19° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/19° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM Sunset: 04:57:12 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 22° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/22° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:52 AM Sunset: 04:56:36 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 22° 46° Mon Monday 46°/22° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:03:56 AM Sunset: 04:56:02 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 25° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: N @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 27° 46° Wed Wednesday 46°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:59 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business
