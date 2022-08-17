School (First-Place Votes) Points
1. Colorado Mesa (8) 97
2. Colorado School of Mines (3) 92
3. CSU Pueblo 84
4. Regis 65
5. Westminster 59
6. Fort Lewis 52
T7. MSU Denver 48
T7. UCCS 48
9. Colorado Christian 31
10. South Dakota Mines 15
11. Adams State 14
