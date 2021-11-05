Class 2A Western Slope All-League Teams

First Team

Meeker: Emma Luca, Tatum Kennedy

Soroco: Sophia Benjamin, Peyton Parker

Vail Christian: Gracie Allen

Vail Mountain: Cloe Cunningham

Plateau Valley: Sierra Piland, Maddisyn Miller

West Grand: Alex Schake, Maddie Probst

North Park: Paige Sanchez

Hayden: Jilliam Bennett

Rangely: Aspen Low

Olathe: Daisey Ibarra

Honorable Mention

Meeker: Sarah Kracht, Aspen Merfifield, Savanah Mendenhall

Rangely: Adelynn Halcomb

Vail Mountain: Grave Linafelter

Hayden: Bella Svoboda

North Park: Dezirae Gonzales

Plateau Valley: Meloni Miller

Olathe: Makena Liles, Sadie Shea

West Grand: Audree Miller

Vail Christian: Payton Vermeer, Mia Ladd, Grace Engleby

Soroco: Irene Hoff, Eden Mayer

De Beque: Rachel Graham

Player of the year: Emma Luce, Meeker

Senior player of the year: Sophia Benjamin, Soroco

Coach of the year: Jeannie Logan, Soroco