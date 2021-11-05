agate 2A Western Slope All-League Volleyball Teams Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Class 2A Western Slope All-League TeamsFirst TeamMeeker: Emma Luca, Tatum Kennedy Soroco: Sophia Benjamin, Peyton ParkerVail Christian: Gracie AllenVail Mountain: Cloe CunninghamPlateau Valley: Sierra Piland, Maddisyn Miller West Grand: Alex Schake, Maddie ProbstNorth Park: Paige SanchezHayden: Jilliam BennettRangely: Aspen Low Olathe: Daisey IbarraHonorable MentionMeeker: Sarah Kracht, Aspen Merfifield, Savanah MendenhallRangely: Adelynn Halcomb Vail Mountain: Grave LinafelterHayden: Bella SvobodaNorth Park: Dezirae GonzalesPlateau Valley: Meloni Miller Olathe: Makena Liles, Sadie SheaWest Grand: Audree MillerVail Christian: Payton Vermeer, Mia Ladd, Grace EnglebySoroco: Irene Hoff, Eden Mayer De Beque: Rachel GrahamPlayer of the year: Emma Luce, MeekerSenior player of the year: Sophia Benjamin, SorocoCoach of the year: Jeannie Logan, Soroco Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Park Sophia Benjamin Mountain Botany Sport Player League North Aspen Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Online Poll Which story topped the headlines for the week ending November 5th? You voted: Officials counter false election claims Growing with the flow: Palisade, RiversEdge West replace invasive trees Day of Decision: Voters head to the polls GJHS bond passes Amid high turnout, clerk said she could have done it faster 1st and Grand project challenges area businesses Vote View Results Back Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 36° 65° Fri Friday 65°/36° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:46:47 AM Sunset: 06:08:27 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: E @ 9mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 38° 66° Sat Saturday 66°/38° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:47:53 AM Sunset: 06:07:27 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 8mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 1% 41° 67° Sun Sunday 67°/41° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:48:59 AM Sunset: 05:06:29 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 9mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 5% 37° 61° Mon Monday 61°/37° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:50:05 AM Sunset: 05:05:32 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: SW @ 9mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 17% 39° 59° Tue Tuesday 59°/39° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:51:12 AM Sunset: 05:04:36 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: SW @ 9mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 24% 30° 51° Wed Wednesday 51°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:52:18 AM Sunset: 05:03:43 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: WNW @ 11mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 28° 46° Thu Thursday 46°/28° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:24 AM Sunset: 05:02:51 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NNW @ 7mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health