There are now five candidates for Grand Junction City Council who have collected enough signatures to get their names on the April ballot.
Abe Herman and current City Council Member Rick Taggart have both had their signatures accepted by the City Clerk. Three other candidates who recently announced their bids — Greg Haitz, Randall Reitz and Mark McCallister — have also returned signatures.
Reitz will challenge current Council Member Kraig Andrews for the at-large seat and McCallister will go up against Taggart in District A. Haitz is running for the District D seat, which Mayor Duke Wortmann currently holds. Wortmann is not seeking re-election.
Haitz is a local chiropractor and owns Rimrock Wellness Center, which he opened in 2007. He said he has seen how hard it has been for small businesses in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and that he wants to see them be able to reopen in a safe way.
“Businesses want to be open,” Haitz said. “They want to do it safely. I think they know how to do it safely probably better than anybody. No two businesses are alike. No two restaurants are alike. Maybe we should actually start to hear from the business owners.”
He said his work on the board of the Colorado Chiropractic Association has prepared him to serve on City Council. He said he also wants to see more collaborative work with other governmental organizations like Mesa County and District 51.
Reitz, a family therapist, said in a news release that he has volunteered thousands of hours in the community, including coaching youth sports. He’s also served in director roles at Marillac Clinic and St. Mary’s Family Medicine Residency and as Executive Director of Summit Community Care Clinic.
“For over 20 years, I’ve been building bridges in Mesa County,” Reitz said in a statement. “I’ve done this with my patients, in the schools, through my family’s church, and through collaborating with local nonprofits and businesses. I’ve had the chance to build large family health organizations that help this community live healthier, happier lives. I know how many folks are hurting right now and I’m running to be a voice for them on City Council.”
According to his campaign website, McCallister will focus on helping Grand Junction businesses and bringing jobs to the community.
“My goal as a Council Member is to bring higher-paying jobs and help the small businessman who has suffered during the pandemic,” McCallister said on his campaign website. “I have witnessed good-paying jobs be pushed out by the city through annexation, taxation, and over-regulation. It will be my goal to provide tax incentives to new businesses to come here and also work hard for grants for the small businessman who is suffering.”
Andrews is the only candidate who has announced a run that has not had signatures verified as of Friday. All candidates have until Jan. 25 to turn in 50 signatures from registered voters in the city of Grand Junction in order to appear on the April 6 ballot.